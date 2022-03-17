Journalists from Ukraine raise funds to keep on writing for Ukrainian readers during the war

Journalistic team from Ukraine pleads to help them survive during their country’s war with Russia. Some 40 journalists that work in the three largest independent Ukrainian tech and business media MC.today, ITC.ua and Highload, have launched a crowdfunding campaign. They’re asking all those who can to donate to their cause and help them to keep running media outlets that are read by 4 million Ukrainians monthly.

Since the war started, MC.today, ITC.ua and Highload have switched from covering tech news to telling readers about the war. The main focus of these media outlets has become to help Ukrainian readers survive here and now. The websites run articles on how to hide from bombs, rescue oneself during a gunfight, survive an explosive blast, choose the safest bomb shelter, etc.

“Air raid alerts sound above all Ukrainian cities now,” says Vera Chernysh, the CEO of Creators Media Group. “Inside our country there is no safe place anymore. And still our journalists keep on working from bomb shelters, from villages in the middle of nowhere, and from other countries where they had to escape from the atrocities of this war.”

Before the war, the bulk of the income of Creators Media Group came from selling advertising to local and international companies operating on the Ukrainian market. The day the war started, the Ukrainian advertising market shrank to zero. The media group had lost its main income source almost in an instant. During the war, local businesses don’t need advertising, since most of them have stopped operations altogether.

“I don’t want to shut down my publications,” Vera said. “My obligation is to go on supporting my journalists and their families. And keep our media working for our readers. Please help me do it.”

The fundraiser is aimed at helping the journalistic team support their operations, finance relocating the journalists to safety, and keep running the three outlets.

ITC.ua, Highload and MC.today are read by 300,000 Ukrainians daily and 4 million monthly. These are independent publications that have always followed journalistic standards, and worked for the sake of their readers. Their mission is to inspire Ukrainians to believe in themselves, to do more, and to turn Ukraine into a prosperous country.

“My dream is that soon, very soon we will stop writing about war and will go back to telling stories of the amazing Ukrainians who build technology businesses,” said Vera. “For this dream to come true, our media have to survive until the victory. Please help us survive to keep doing journalism for the sake of Ukraine — and in a free Ukraine.”

Useful links

Link to fundraiser and wartime stories of Ukrainian journalists is here

Video about the fundraiser is here.

Visuals and photos are here

Contacts

Vera Chernysh

СЕО and Managing Editor @ Creators Media Group, MC.today & ITC.UA & Highload

Telegram: @verachernysh

email: vera@mc.today

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/vera-chernysh-35351116/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/chernysh.vera

