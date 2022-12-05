Fiveray F100 and M40 Pro portable photography lights



Photographers and videographers searching for a portable lighting solutions to add extra creativity and enhance their photos maybe interested in the portable FIVERAY M40 pocket fill light and the FIVERAY F100 stick light photography lights launched this week. Available to purchase priced at $99 and $249 respectively the portable lights are now available from online retailers such as Amazon, AliExpress, B&H, and ZHIYUN official store.

Features of the F100 photography light include one click operation of Hue Saturation Intensity mode via the control dial: HSI Mode. Adjust H-Hue (0-360°), S-Saturation (0-100%), I- Intensity (0-100%) via the dial and experience rich, vibrant colors. Frosted casing creates a diffused, warm ambience while its groundbreaking structure integrates portability and performance. Together with professional color rendition with the RGB increased by 47% from 2700K to 6200K in CCT Mod.

M40 photography lights

“The palm-sized ZHIYUN M40 360° fill light epitomizes simplicity and utility. Based on the attitude-control algorithm applied on gimbals, DynaVort technology enables better heat dispersion, allows for smaller fans, and therefore, a compact device without compromising on its 40 W power; whereas products of a comparable size currently only offer 5-13 W. Weighing only 320 g, it fits neatly in pockets, looks stylish and is the ultra-portable illumination companion for videographers, whether amateur or professional.”

F100 photography light

“ZHIYUN’s FIVERAY F100 is the second professional lighting stick in its FIVERAY product range, bringing power, portability and accurate color rendition in one versatile tool. Weighing just 950 g, F100 is designed for one-handed control and comfort, offering a pro lighting solution without the need for complicated set-up or setting adjustment.

Embedded with 5 times more LED chips, F100 gives you ultra-bright output compared to similar-sized lights, reaching 20,708 lux at its 100 W maximum power. F100 offers six creative lighting effects that help build up the atmosphere easily when inspiration strikes. For maximum versatility, F100 can be mounted on ZHIYUN’s holder, H stand, tripod and light stand, fitting in various filming settings for lighting solutions and additional accessories, including a diffuser and grid, offer multiple lighting options.”

Source : ZHIYUN





