Sharp-n-Spark lightweight fire lighting kit and sharpener

Outdoor enthusiasts looking for a compact yet essential piece of kit to both sharpen blades and start fires may be interested in the aptly named Sharp-n-Spark. Designed by award-winning designer Anatoliy Omelchenko he has returned to Kickstarter for 22nd time to launch his new survival tool and outdoor gadget. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $25 or £21 (depending on current exchange rates).

“We live in a world in which changes are taking place and they are happening very quickly. Every day, there are disasters in places that until recently were relatively safe. In order to effectively survive in non-standard situations, we must all be prepared. Theoretically and practically. For such situations, there are a large number of tools and accessories. But not all of them may be in your pocket or backpack at the moment of need to have them. Most often this happens because not all of them are compact, lightweight and small to fit.”

Sharp-n-Spark

If the Sharp-n-Spark crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2022. To learn more about the Sharp-n-Spark fire starting kit and sharpener project checkout the promotional video below.

“The Sharp-n-Spark tool has two of the most essential items you will need when hiking, camping or as a tool in any survival occasions. One rod is the sharpening and the other one is fire-starter rod. The hole allows the use of a carabiner for attaching to a backpack or a belt. Тhе set is very compact and lightweight in a size of a snack bar. So, you can sharp your knife and make a fire with this unique designed tool. It’s an ideal piece that any EDC bag must have.”

“I lead a very active lifestyle and I love hiking skiing, camping, and many other activities that bring a lot of fun. Preparing equipment is a very responsible task. There is always the possibility of forgetting something. That is how the idea was born to create a tool in which there would be two important things – the fire-starter and the sharpener rods.”

