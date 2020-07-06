Lightweight survival stove head

Survivalists and outdoor adventurers may be interested in a new compact stove head which has been specifically designed to be used with empty cans to provide a small stove head. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the camping stove accessory which is now available to back via Kickstarter with early bird pledges available from just $20 or roughly £17. If all goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place during August 2020.

“The Survival Stove Head accessory is designed not just for those who want to survive in a zombie apocalypse, but for those who want to survive through any kind of trouble.There is probably no reason to start packing your survival backpack but always be prepared. You might consider to carry it with you for any camping or traveling occasion. This little accessory would help you make dinner using any empty can. There is no reason to carry a wooden stove with you – take a Campbell soup can instead. Or canned beans. Or..whatever you like to eat in a cave. Once it’s empty, you can reuse the tin can to create your own stove with our stove head accessory — less carrying, more creativity, and better for the Planet. “

“To ensure that we do not run into design problems and unexpected costs, we have been reviewing the prototypes and production process with our manufacturer. We have studied various design, materials, construction, and manufacturing options. As we have launched three successfully-funded Kickstarter projects, and have an ongoing relationship with the prospective manufacturer of the hardware, the manufacturing-related risks should be minimal. Just in case, our logistics team stands ready to address any unforeseen challenges that may arise during production.”

Source : Kickstarter

