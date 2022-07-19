TEKE 3D photography lighting system

TEKE has returned to Kickstarter to launch their new Hollywood DMX Photography Lighting system complete with smartphone companion application to put a wealth of effects in the palm of your hand. Instantly apply animated reflective effects directly from your phone or DMX art-net devices. Supporting both Android and iOS platforms the photo lighting system is easy to rig and features rechargeable batteries and each light features an aluminum body. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $169 or £143 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Create effects and colour palettes instantly by uploading a picture or video clip reference. Adjust your selections points and TEKE will copy shade, hue, temperature and brightness for selected pixels into a saved animation. No need for complicated software or coding. The TEKE app is also packed with a growing library of effects. With a single tap, you can activate professional pre-sets for dynamic lighting and animated effects. Get creative with lighting on your next production. The result? Amazing lighting environments every time.”

TEKE Photography lighting features

Full-spectrum addressable RGBW

2700K–6500K adjustable colour temperature

>90 CRI

TEKE (20 Inches / 30 Pixels) | TEKE Pro (40 Inches / 60 Pixels)

Durable Aluminum Housing & Weather-resistant

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

4-hour battery runtime (100 percent brightness)

Smart Run Time (Maximize battery duration based on settings/shoot length)

Flicker-free slow-mo and dimming

Convenient built in sliding mount with 1/4 inch screw-in

Ability to connect multiple TEKE together

Library of instant animations, sound reactive effects and dynamic gradients.​

Unlimited customization on phone or computer

DMX Art-Net over Wi-fi-enabled

Recharge via USB-C

Assuming that the TEKE 3D DMX Lighting funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2022. To learn more about the TEKE 3D DMX Lighting photography lighting system project checkout the promotional video below.

“TEKE gives you pro features only DMX offers such as pixel mapping, synchronized complex gradient animations, dmx software and stage compatibility. As well as offering increased distance and signal strength when compared to bluetooth. Like your own personal lighting assistant, TEKE lets you instantly create dynamic lighting environments.”

“Browse the TEKE Library to instantly apply dynamic lighting styles and animated effects: flickering hallway, fire, lightning, police, traffic, TV static and much more.”

For a complete list of all available backing options, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the photography lighting system, jump over to the official TEKE 3D DMX Lighting crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

