LINK lightweight travel hammock, bag and blanket in one

LINK is a new lightweight travel hammock that also doubles as a transportation bag and beach blanket. Transforming from a tote bag to a hammock takes just a few minutes and offers a number of different ways to relax wherever you may be. Whether you be at the airport, on a balcony or at the beach the LINK can requires just two anchors in 60 seconds of your time to be set up.

Small enough to take on holiday now available via Kickstarter at a 50% discount the LINK is a great addition to your outdoor gear. Designed by Swedish-based company Cutaway LINK is available in a variety of different colours and measures 155 cm x 250 cm. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $63 or £47 (depending on current exchange rates).

Travel hammock

If the LINK crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2022. To learn more about the LINK lightweight travel hammock project review the promotional video below.

“Since we’ve already picked out all the suppliers, manufacturers and materials, we’re set up for smooth sailing after launch. There’s always a risk with lead times cracking, which is why we’ve included some buffer in our estimated delivery.

In our last kickstarter we had some problems with our manufacturers not being able to deliver in time, since we didn’t want this to effect our backers, we put production in Sweden instead to ensure on time delivery. If there’d be any risk of delays we’d make sure to update you and take a look at every possible solution to make sure you recieve your product in time.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the lightweight travel hammock, jump over to the official LINK crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

