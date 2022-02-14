Voto photography light bouncer lets you easily add extra illumination

Photographers looking for an easy to use lightweight photography light bouncer might be interested in the new voto system developed by a team of photographers based in Germany. Voto has been specifically designed to allow you to quickly modify the lighting in your shots and features a carbon fibre frame and quick zip system.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $328 or £243 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“You as a, Photographer want to make the best photo possible and bring your creative ideas and visions to life. And as we’ve been there many times ourselves, we know how nerve-wracking a video and photo shoot with unhandy, broken and complicated equipment can be. The light is perfect, but you or your assistant can’t get your light reflector with the right screen ready in time – you know what we are talking about… The set-up takes forever with all the unnecessary and nerve wrecking steps. The aluminium frames tend to bend easily and get stuck together, especially when you are shooting on a sandy or dirty set. Plus changing the fabric takes waaaay too long and can get very tricky. “

With the assumption that the Voto crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the Voto photographic light bouncer project watch the promotional video below.

“We listened to photographers around the world and partnered with europe’s leading carbon trader to develop a light modifier that surpasses the industry standard by far.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the photographic light bouncer, jump over to the official Voto crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals