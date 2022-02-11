Slite 55w LED photography light

Photographers searching for a lightweight yet powerful LED photography light may be interested in the Slite. Launched via Kickstarter this month the project has already raised three times its required pledge goal thanks to over 100 backers with still 28 days remaining.

The Slite photography light features over 96 CRI LEDs offering 55W of portable light and can be powered by a separate USB-C power bank or from a mains wall socket. On the rear of the light RA 1.5 inch color screen to easily view settings with controls allowing you to tweak brightness color and more.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $247 or £183 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 83% off the retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Features of the Slite photography light include:

A range of 800 feet / 240 metres (with direct line of sight) or 130 feet / 40 metres indoors

State-of-the-art Bluetooth 5.0, which provides exceptional range and zero latency, so you can make real-time adjustments to your setup

Ability to group and control multiple Slites

Option to save your favorite settings as a ‘scene’ or ‘preset’, so you can come back to it!

Select from color wheel, or input specific HEX codes to match any color you want

Use your camera’s ‘live view’ – or an image from your gallery – to reproduce a color using our ‘color picker’

Control brightness and saturation from 0%-100%, at 1% increments

Save your custom colors and white balances for future use

Match other lights with green/magenta shift

Experiment with special effects, namely: police car, disco, fire, candle, strobe, paparazzi, faulty globe, TV, lightning, fireworks and neon sign.

With the assumption that the Slite crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2022. To learn more about the Slite portable photography light project watch the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the portable photography light, jump over to the official Slite crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

