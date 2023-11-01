NVIDIA Omniverse receives DLSS 3.5 with ray reconstruction

The recent release of NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 update with Ray Reconstruction for NVIDIA Omniverse has sparked a significant evolution in the realm of 3D tool and app development. This update, which is also supported by the forthcoming NVIDIA Studio Driver release, has been eagerly anticipated by the community due to its promise of improved graphical fidelity and upscaling for native videos.

The DLSS 3.5 update not only enhances ray-traced image quality on GeForce RTX GPUs but also replaces hand-tuned denoisers with an AI network trained by an NVIDIA supercomputer. This feature represents a significant leap forward in the field, as it provides a more sophisticated and nuanced approach to image quality enhancement.

NVIDIA Omniverse

In addition to DLSS 3.5, the NVIDIA Studio Driver release will also introduce RTX Video Super Resolution (VSR). This new feature promises to further enhance the capabilities of NVIDIA’s groundbreaking technology, offering users the opportunity to experience even more stunning graphics and videos.

One of the most exciting aspects of these updates is their support for GeForce RTX 20 Series GPUs. This inclusion in the 1.5 update opens up these advanced features to a broader range of users, making cutting-edge graphics technology more accessible than ever before.

DLSS 3.5 with ray reconstruction

The potential of these updates is perhaps best illustrated by the Halloween-themed projection mapping project undertaken by NVIDIA Creative Director, Sabour Amirazodi. Utilizing NVIDIA GPU-accelerated MadMapper software and a DSLR camera, Amirazodi created a virtual scene on his house for his annual “Haunted Sanctuary” installation.

The use of NVIDIA technologies in this project demonstrates how GPU acceleration can streamline workflow and enhance creative output. Amirazodi used GPU acceleration to animate and rig characters, resulting in a visually stunning and immersive experience. This project was not only a technical triumph but also a community effort, with Amirazodi stating that the hard work was worth it for the joy it brought to his neighborhood.

In addition to facilitating such innovative projects, NVIDIA is also encouraging creators to submit harvest and fall-themed pieces for the #SeasonalArtChallenge through November. This initiative showcases the versatility of NVIDIA’s technology, demonstrating its applicability across a wide range of creative endeavors.

The release of NVIDIA DLSS 3.5 update with Ray Reconstruction for NVIDIA Omniverse represents a significant advancement in the field of 3D tool and app development. With its improved graphical fidelity, support for GeForce RTX 20 Series GPUs, and the introduction of RTX Video Super Resolution, this update promises to revolutionize the way we experience and interact with digital content. From projection mapping projects to creative challenges, the possibilities are endless, and we can’t wait to see what the future holds.

Source & Image Credit : NVIDIA Omniverse



