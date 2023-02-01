Cyberpunk 2077 receives NVIDIA DLSS 3 support

NVIDIA has announced that using the latest neural graphics Cyberpunk 2077 now supports DLSS 3 offering a more realistic and immersive rendering of the hugely popular science-fiction role-playing game. Check out the teaser below to learn more about what you can expect from the performance increase, ray tracing and graphics rendering when you enable DLSS 3 within Cyberpunk 2077. Obviously you will need a supporting graphics card to be able to appreciate the latest update as well as the other 21 games that now support DLSS 3.

These include Dying Light 2 Stay Human, Hitman 3, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Portal with RTX, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. More are coming, including Atomic Heart, ILL SPACE and Warhaven.

Cyberpunk 2077 DLSS 3 support

“DLSS 3 is a package that includes a number of sophisticated technologies. Combining DLSS Super Resolution, all-new DLSS Frame Generation, and NVIDIA Reflex, running on the new hardware capabilities of GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs, DLSS 3 multiplies performance while maintaining great image quality and responsiveness.”

“Experience Cyberpunk 2077 like never before with incredible visuals of Night City enhanced by the new Ray Tracing: Overdrive Mode & up to 4X performance increase with NVIDIA DLSS 3.”

“I’m deeply in love with DLSS with Frame Generation,” gushes PC Gamer. “DLSS 3 is incredible, and NVIDIA’s tech is undeniably a selling point for the [GeForce RTX] 4080,” asserts PCGamesN. “[I]t’s a phenomenal achievement in graphics performance,” states Digital Foundry.”

Source : NVIDIA : Steam





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals