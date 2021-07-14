NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 support added to Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 can now benefit from a performance increase of up to 45% when playing at 4K resolutions thanks to the rollout of NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 support to the game. The boost in performance on GeForce RTX PCs and laptops can be seen in the video below, thanks to the artificial intelligent rendering technology included in NVIDIA DLSS fhort for Deep Learning Super Sampling.

To enable NVIDIA DLSS 2.0 support in your Red Dead Redemption 2 game go to the Settings menu and under Graphics there will be an option for you to benefit from the new performance, just in time for the release of Red Dead Online’s latest update, Blood Money, where players experience the darker side of frontier America.

Red Dead Redemption 2’s maximum resolution settings at 1920 x 1080 can be played at at over 60 FPS. At pixel resolutions of 2560 x 1440, GeForce RTX 3060 Ti owners can enjoy 60 FPS. If you are lucky enough to own a GeForce RTX 3070 you can play out your cowboy adventures at 3840 x 2160 resolutions at 60 FPS+ with gameplay settings maxed out, says Rockstar.

“Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of nearly 60 games that support NVIDIA DLSS, and we’ve got many more implementations waiting in the wings to be announced and released in the coming weeks and months. Rockstar’s Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the highest-rated games of all time, with over 275 perfect scores and over 175 Game of the Year Awards.”

Source : NVIDIA

