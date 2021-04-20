New NVIDIA Unreal Engine 4 RTX and DLSS Demo now available

Today, NVIDIA released its new RTX Technology Showcase, offering those interested an interactive demo built from NVIDIA’s RTX Unreal Engine 4.26 Branch (NvRTX). RTX Technology Showcase project files are also available for further guidance and discovery of the benefits that ray tracing and AI brings to your projects via the link below.

The Unreal Engine 4 RTX and DLSS Demo allows you to toggle ray-traced reflections, ray-traced translucency, DLSS, RTX Direct Illumination, and RTX Global Illumination to visualize the difference in real-time. The ray tracing SDKs are available through NvRTX while DLSS is available as a UE 4.26 plugin.

“Experience the latest NVIDIA RTX technologies available in Unreal Engine 4. Toggle ray tracing on and off between reflections, shadows and translucency to see the impact these features have on the Attic demo and what they could bring to your project. You’ll also learn how RTX Global Illumination adds dynamic range to the scene with multi-bounce indirect lighting. Maximize these ray-tracing settings with DLSS, which will boost the frame-rate of the Attic scene while maintaining a high resolution. In addition, the showcase provides physics and interactivity, making the experience rich and lifelike.”

– RTX Direct Illumination: lets artists add millions of dynamic lights to game environments without worrying about performance or resource constraints, in real-time.

– RTX Global Illumination: provides scalable solutions to compute multi-bounce indirect lighting without bake times, light leaks, or expensive per-frame costs.

– NVIDIA Real-Time Denoiser: is a Spatio-temporal API agnostic denoising library that’s designed to work with low ray per pixel signals.

– NVIDIA DLSS (Deep Learning Super-Sampling): taps into the power of a deep learning neural network to boost frame rates and generate beautiful, sharp images for your games.

Source : NVIDIA : RTX Technology Showcase

