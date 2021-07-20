NVIDIA DLSS games SDK now available to all developers

NVIDIA has announced the availability of its new NVIDIA DLSS games SDK for all developers offering Unreal Engine 5 Plugin new customizable options, support for Linux, ARM and more. DLSS uses the power of RTX Tensor Cores to boost game frame rates through an “advanced deep learning temporal super resolution algorithm” and has already been adopted by over 60 games. DLSS games include titles such as Cyberpunk, Call of Duty, DOOM, Fortnite, LEGO, Minecraft, Rainbow Six, and Red Dead Redemption, with support coming soon for Battlefield 2042.

The latest update rolled out by NVIDIA offers new options to developers during the integration process. Other features include a new sharpening slider” allows users to make an image sharper or softer based on their own personal preferences” and DLSS Auto Mode enables “optimal image quality for a particular resolution”.

NVIDIA added DLSS games support for Vulkan API games on Proton last month, allowing gamers playing on Linux operating systems to boost frame rates on Proton-supported titles such as DOOM Eternal, No Man’s Sky, and Wolfenstein: Youngblood. Today, the NVIDIA DLSS SDK is adding support for games running natively on Linux with x86. We are also announcing DLSS support for ARM-based platforms.

“NVIDIA has made Deep Learning Super Sampling easier and more flexible than ever for developers to access and integrate in their games. The latest DLSS SDK update (version 2.2.1) enables new user customizable options, delivers Linux support and streamlines access.”

“Accessing the latest SDK is now easier than ever — no application required! Simply download the SDK 2.2.1 directly from the NVIDIA Developer website, access the Unreal Engine 5 and 4.26 plugin from the marketplace, or utilize DLSS natively in Unity 2021.2 beta.”

Source : NVIDIA

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals