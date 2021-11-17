NVIDIA DLSS 2.3 improves gameplay rendering even further

NVIDIA DLSS 2.3 has been announced this week providing a new and improved deep learning neural network designed to help boost frame rates and generate exceptionally sharp images for your games and applications. “NVIDIA DLSS 2.3 gives you the performance headroom to maximize ray tracing settings and increase output resolution. DLSS is powered by dedicated AI processors on RTX GPUs called Tensor Cores” explains NVIDIA.

NVIDIA DLSS 2.3 is available now in 16 titles :

Baldur’s Gate 3

Bright Memory: Infinite

Crysis 2 Remastered

Crysis 3 Remastered

Cyberpunk 2077

Deathloop

DOOM Eternal

Grand Theft Auto III – Definitive Edition

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas – Definitive Edition

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City – Definitive Edition

Jurassic World Evolution 2

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Rise of the Tomb Raider

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Sword & Fairy 7

“This month 10 new games get DLSS, and a number of others, including Cyberpunk 2077, get upgraded to the new DLSS 2.3 SDK for even better image quality. With an AI model that continuously improves through training on NVIDIA’s supercomputer, DLSS offers the best image quality and performance for over 130 games and applications. To deliver a level of performance and image quality far above that of traditional upscaling technologies, NVIDIA DLSS utilizes an AI model trained on supercomputers, deep game integrations, and GeForce RTX Tensor Cores. Our DLSS AI model is always learning, and our newest update, DLSS 2.3, is available now. It makes smarter use of a game’s motion vectors to improve object detail in motion, particle reconstruction, ghosting, and temporal stability.”

If you are interested in learning more about the latest NVIDIA DLSS 2.3 technology jump over to the official NVIDIA website by following the link below.

Source : NVIDIA

