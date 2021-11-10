NVIDIA SDKs and Unreal Engine branch receives ray tracing updates

At the NVIDIA GTC 2021 conference this week NVIDIA has announced new ray tracing updates are available through its SDKs and the NVIDIA Branch of Unreal Engine. NVIDIA has made available to developers the the latest versions of RTX Global Illumination (RTXGI), RTX Direct Illumination (RTXDI), NVIDIA Real-Time Denoisers (NRD), and OptiX Ray Tracing Engine (OptiX). The latest ray tracing updates are also available through NVIDIA SDKs and select technologies through the NVIDIA Branch of Unreal Engine (NvRTX).

Latest ray tracing updates roll out to NVIDIA SDKs and Unreal Engine

“Unreal Engine is the world’s most open and advanced real-time 3D creation platform. NVIDIA continues to make it easier for game developers using Unreal Engine to access leading-edge technologies. These custom branches on GitHub are compatible with Unreal Engine versions 4.26 and 4.27. They are intended to shorten development cycles and help games look more photo-realistic. Infinite scrolling volumes are now available to all developers and provide more realistic lighting for dynamic objects without manual tuning. We’ve also done a significant code and API refactor and expanded RTXGI’s footprint with added support to Linux, Vulkan, and Arm platforms. For Unreal Engine developers, the RTXGI plugin has been updated to v1.1.42 which includes quality and performance improvements to the Infinite Scrolling Volumes feature, new functionality for static reflection probes, and a debug mode for 10-bit radiance.”

“With RTXDI developers can add millions of dynamic lights to environments without worrying about performance or resource constraints. Version 1.2 adds sample permutations into the temporal properties of the ReSTIR signal, as well as new RTXGI and Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) integrations. It also provides support for rendering a denoiser confidence signal from RTXDI. Designed to work with low ray per pixel signals, the NRD is a spatio-temporal API agnostic denoising library. Version 2.9 has integrated DLSS into the sample with dynamic resolution scale support. Additionally, new denoisers for ambient and specular occlusion have been introduced, and ReLAX diffuse-only and specular-only denoisers have been added.”

Source : NVIDIA

