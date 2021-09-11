NVIDIA GTC Keynote November 2021 with CEO Jensen Huang

If you would like to catch up on all the new technology unveiled by NVIDIA this week at the GTC November 2021 Keynote you will be pleased to know that the entire presentation has been published to the YouTube website for your viewing pleasure. During the GTC November 2021 Keynote, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and team has unveiled a wealth of new technologies from next-generation supercomputing to new ray tracing SDKs.

NVIDIA GTC November 2021 Keynote presentatio

0:00 Sessions at GTC 2021 November

13:00 The Magic of Accelerated Computing

30:51 Next-Gen Networking, Cloud Computing, and Cybersecurity

39:28 Accelerating Science by a Million-X

49:24 Building Virtual Worlds with Omniverse

1:01:10 Transforming Industries with AI

1:18:56 Omniverse Avatar for Intelligent Virtual Assistants

1:24:29 A Robotics Revolution with NVIDIA Orin

1:41:16 NVIDIA Announcement Summary

“Don’t miss this keynote from NVIDIA Founder and CEO, Jensen Huang, as he speaks on the future of computing. Products & Technologies: AGX, ARM CPU, Aerial, BlueField DPU, CUDA, Clara, Cloud / Data Center GPU, CloudXR, DGX, DOCA, DRIVE, DRIVE SDK, DeepStream, EGX, Ethernet Networking, Fleet Command, Grace CPU, HGX, HPC SDK, Infiniband Networking, Isaac, Jetson, Maxine, Merlin, Metropolis, Morpheus, NGC, NSight, Omniverse, OpenACC, RAPIDS, RTX GPU, Rivermax, TAO / TLT, TensorRT, Triton Inference Server”

Source : NVIDIA

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals