Samsung’s new virtual avatar is called G.NUSMAS

Samsung has unveiled its new virtual avatar called G∙NUSMAS, according to Samsung this new avatar camera is from a planet far far away.

The new G∙NUSMAS is an alien, he is blue and he is designed to help Samsung connect with younger generations.

Samsung created G∙NUSMAS in order to connect with younger generations, specifically Millennial and Generation Z (MZ) consumers. “Borrowing an idea from Internet meme, which shows customers’ affectionate interest in Samsung Electronics, a friendly and pleasant avatar has come out into the world,” said YH Lee, the Chief Marketing Officer and Head of Global Marketing at Samsung Electronics. “By letting our whimsical and brilliant alien show different sides of Samsung to the public, I hope our consumers can feel more familiar with our brand.”

The name ‘G∙NUSMAS’ is ‘Samsung’ spelled backward. Its home planet of Nowus-129, a planet 100 million light years away from Earth, is also a reference to the address of the company’s headquarters, 129 Suwon in South Korea, spelled backward.

Samsung plans to release a series of short-form videos that detail the story behind G∙NUSMAS, starting with its birth and accidental arrival on Earth. Follow along and watch G∙NUSMAS’ journey as it works, plays and has a variety of experiences at Samsung’s headquarters. G∙NUSMAS’ bright and cheerful personality will shine through the videos as it sings, dances and interacts with a variety of Samsung devices, from jumping around on a monitor to dancing on the screen of a smartphone.

You can find out more details about the new G∙NUSMAS Samsung virtual avatar over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

