Samsung Odyssey Ark shown off at Gamescom 2022 (Video)

Samsung recently announced their new Odyssey Ark gaming monitor and now Samsung is showcasing the device at Gamescom 2022.

The Samsung Odyssey Ark is a 55-inch gaming monitor with a 4K resolution and it can easily be used in both landscape and portrait modes as it can be rotated.

Gamescom 2022, the world’s largest gaming show, kicked off grabbing much attention in Cologne, Germany on August 24. Gamescom, which was held virtually for the past two years, resumed on site after three years.

Samsung Electronics constructed the ‘Odyssey City’ booth at Gamescom 2022, where players can experience a variety of products to match their gaming tastes. The booth includes the ‘Ark Highlight Zone’, where visitors can experience the world’s first 55-inch gaming screen with 1000R curvature, the Odyssey Ark, a hands-on experience zone where visitors can play a game with Samsung’s gaming displays such as the Odyssey Neo G8 and the Odyssey Neo G7, and the ‘Samsung Gaming Hub Zone’ where visitors can enjoy a cloud game via a Samsung display without any additional devices.

Check out the photos below for a peek at the exciting ‘Odyssey City’ where you can learn everything about Odyssey and experience the future of gaming.

You can find out more details about the new Samsung Odyssey gaming monitor over at Samsung’s website at the link below.

Source Samsung

