MSI Claw A8 Gaming Performance Review : RYZEN Z2 Extreme

What if the future of handheld gaming wasn’t tied to Windows or consoles? Imagine a device that combines the raw power of AMD’s Ryzen Z2 Extreme with the open source flexibility of Linux, delivering a portable gaming experience that challenges the status quo. Enter the MSI Claw A8, a bold contender in the handheld market that dares to redefine what’s possible for Linux gaming. With its innovative hardware and promising benchmarks, it’s easy to see why this device is making waves. But as with any innovation, the road to perfection is paved with challenges—software limitations and incomplete functionality hint at the hurdles still ahead.

In this review, ETA Prime explore what makes the MSI Claw A8 a standout in the burgeoning world of Linux gaming. From its innovative APU to its surprising performance advantages over Windows, this device offers a glimpse into a future where open source gaming isn’t just viable—it’s competitive. But is the Claw A8 ready to meet the expectations of gamers seeking seamless performance and portability? By the end, you’ll have a clearer picture of whether this ambitious handheld is a revolution in the making or a work in progress.

Key Features of the MSI Claw A8

The MSI Claw A8 is the first handheld device to feature AMD’s Ryzen Z2 Extreme APU, a processor specifically designed for gaming. Its specifications highlight a balance of power and portability, making it a serious contender in the handheld gaming market.

Powerful APU: The Ryzen Z2 Extreme features 8 cores and 16 threads, with clock speeds reaching up to 5 GHz, making sure smooth performance even in demanding games.

The Ryzen Z2 Extreme features 8 cores and 16 threads, with clock speeds reaching up to 5 GHz, making sure smooth performance even in demanding games. Ample Memory: Equipped with 24 GB of RAM, the device allocates 8 GB to the Radeon 890M integrated GPU (iGPU), enhancing multitasking and graphical capabilities.

Impressive Graphics: The Radeon 890M, with 16 compute units, delivers robust graphical performance, allowing high-quality visuals on a portable platform.

These features position the Claw A8 as a device capable of handling modern gaming demands while maintaining the portability expected of handheld systems.

Linux Compatibility: Progress and Limitations

While the hardware of the Claw A8 is undeniably impressive, its software compatibility presents a more nuanced picture. The device demonstrates the potential of Linux gaming but also highlights areas where further development is needed.

Steam OS Challenges: The popular Linux-based gaming platform, Steam OS, does not currently boot on the Ryzen Z2 Extreme, limiting its out-of-the-box appeal for some users.

The popular Linux-based gaming platform, Steam OS, does not currently boot on the Ryzen Z2 Extreme, limiting its out-of-the-box appeal for some users. Basite OS Success: Basite OS, another Linux-based operating system, has been successfully installed and runs smoothly, showcasing the device’s adaptability.

Core Functionality: Essential features such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, audio, and controller support work seamlessly on Basite OS, making sure a functional gaming experience.

Essential features such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, audio, and controller support work seamlessly on Basite OS, making sure a functional gaming experience. Inactive Features: Certain elements, including the rear macro keys and additional front buttons, remain non-functional, highlighting areas for future software updates.

These mixed results underline the evolving nature of Linux gaming on handheld devices. While some limitations may deter potential users, the Claw A8 demonstrates that Linux gaming is a viable and promising option.

MSI Claw A8 RYZEN Z2 Extreme Gaming

Performance Benchmarks: Linux Outshines Windows

The MSI Claw A8 delivers impressive gaming performance on Linux, often surpassing its Windows counterpart in key benchmarks. This performance highlights the potential of Linux as a gaming platform when paired with advanced hardware like the Ryzen Z2 Extreme APU.

Cyberpunk 2077: Achieves 51 FPS on Basite OS compared to 46 FPS on Windows at a 25W TDP, showcasing better optimization on Linux.

Achieves 51 FPS on Basite OS compared to 46 FPS on Windows at a 25W TDP, showcasing better optimization on Linux. Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Runs at 70 FPS on Basite OS versus 64 FPS on Windows at 1080p low settings, demonstrating Linux’s capability to handle demanding titles.

Other Games: Titles such as Street Fighter 6, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Elden Ring, The Witcher 3, and Spider-Man 2 also show promising results, further solidifying Linux's viability as a gaming platform.

These benchmarks emphasize the Claw A8’s ability to deliver a high-quality gaming experience, making it a strong contender in the handheld gaming market.

Battery Efficiency: Optimizing Performance and Longevity

Battery life is a critical consideration for handheld gaming devices, and the Claw A8 offers impressive flexibility in this area. By using third-party tools like Simple Decki TDP Control, users can adjust the device’s TDP (Thermal Design Power) to balance performance and battery life effectively.

Low-Power Gaming: At a 6W TDP, the device achieves over 9 hours of battery life during low-power indie gaming sessions, making it ideal for extended playtime.

At a 6W TDP, the device achieves over 9 hours of battery life during low-power indie gaming sessions, making it ideal for extended playtime. Performance Scaling: With a TDP range of 4W to 40W, users can prioritize either maximum performance for demanding games or extended battery life for casual gaming.

This adaptability ensures that the Claw A8 can cater to a variety of gaming needs, from casual sessions to more intensive gameplay, without compromising on usability.

Challenges and Future Potential

Despite its strengths, the MSI Claw A8 faces several challenges that could impact its adoption among Linux gaming enthusiasts. These hurdles, however, also highlight areas for potential growth and improvement.

Software Limitations: The lack of official Steam OS support restricts its appeal to a broader audience, particularly those already invested in the Steam ecosystem.

The lack of official Steam OS support restricts its appeal to a broader audience, particularly those already invested in the Steam ecosystem. Incomplete Features: Non-functional rear macro keys and additional buttons detract from the device’s overall usability, underscoring the need for further software development.

Nevertheless, the Claw A8’s strong performance on Basite OS and its potential for future software optimizations suggest a promising trajectory. As Linux gaming continues to evolve, devices like the Claw A8 are likely to benefit from improved compatibility, enhanced functionality, and broader software support.

A Milestone for Handheld Linux Gaming

The MSI Claw A8 represents a significant step forward in the realm of handheld Linux gaming. Its powerful hardware, combined with the performance advantages of Basite OS, positions it as an intriguing option for gamers seeking an alternative to Windows-based devices. While challenges such as incomplete feature functionality and limited software support remain, the Claw A8’s early results are encouraging. With further optimizations and broader Linux compatibility, this device has the potential to set a new standard for portable gaming, paving the way for a more diverse and accessible gaming landscape.

