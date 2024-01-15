Ayaneo Next Lite upcoming AMD Ryzen handheld game console

Gamers on the move have a new reason to get excited with the arrival of the Ayaneo Next Lite, a handheld gaming console that combines performance with portability, all at a price that won’t break the bank. At just $299, this device is set to make waves in the world of portable gaming, bringing with it the promise of high-quality gaming experiences on the go.

At the heart of the Ayaneo Next Lite are two powerful AMD Ryzen APUs: the Ryzen 5 4500U and the Ryzen 7 4800U. These processors are built on the efficient Zen 2 architecture, which is designed to handle games smoothly and keep response times snappy. Gamers can choose between Radeon Vega 6 or Vega 8 integrated graphics, both capable of running a wide range of games without a hitch.

The importance of visuals in gaming cannot be overstated, and the Next Lite doesn’t disappoint with its 7-inch 800p IPS true color display. This screen ensures that every image is clear and colors are vibrant, making for an engaging gaming experience. The console’s X-axis linear motor and 6-axis gyroscope add to the immersion, providing precise control and realistic feedback with every movement.

Ayaneo Next Lite games console

Knowing that comfort can make or break the portable gaming experience, the Next Lite features the Next grip ergonomic system. This design, along with hall sensing joysticks and triggers, allows gamers to play for longer periods without discomfort. The console’s stylish design comes in three colors: pastel blue, bright white with orange triggers, and classic jet black, each adding a personal touch to the player’s gaming setup.

To keep the console running at its best, the Next Lite is equipped with a custom dual copper pipe cooling system. This setup ensures that the device remains cool, even during intense gaming sessions. The 47Wh battery is another key feature, providing enough power for hours of gaming without the need for frequent recharging.

The Next Lite runs on Linux and Hollow ISO, a customized version of Steam OS 3. This operating system has been tailored to work seamlessly with the console’s hardware, offering a user-friendly interface that many gamers will find familiar, especially those who have used the popular Steam Deck.

The Ayaneo Next Lite is a compelling option for anyone looking for a portable gaming device that doesn’t sacrifice performance for price. With its powerful components, ergonomic design, and vibrant display, it’s equipped to provide an excellent gaming experience for all kinds of players, whether they’re playing casually or with intense dedication. As the Next Lite hits the market, it’s ready to become a favorite for gamers who want to take their games wherever they go. As soon more details about availability are made available we will keep you up to speed as always in the meantime jump over to the official website for more details and full specifications.



