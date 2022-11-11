Pimax Portal VR portable game console and worlds first Metaverse Entertainment System (MES)

Soon to be launching via Kickstarter is a new combination, handheld games console, and VR headset, taking the form of the Pimax Portal. Marketed as the “Worlds’ First Metaverse Entertainment System (MES)” the unique Pimax Portal will be available to purchase price from $299 when the campaign launches. Offering gamers and those looking to experience the Metaverse an entry-level system equipped with 128 GB of storage and 8 GB of RAM.

Other options will offer the chance to own systems equipped with a 4K QLED display offering a 144 Hz refresh rate and powered by a Qualcomm XR2 processor. The same chip used in the Meta Quest 2 VR headset created by Meta formally previously known as Facebook.

Pimax Portal with 128GB of storage for $299

Pimax Portal with 256GB of storage for $399

Pimax Portal with QLED display and 256GB of storage for $549

Pimax Portal View (tablet, controllers & headset) for $449

Pimax Portal View w/QLED tablet for $599

Portable VR game console

Brad Linder from Liliputing explains a little more about the handheld games console.

“It remains to be seen is how many native Android third-party VR apps and games will be worth running on the device. But the Pimax portal can also be used as a wired or 60 GHz WiGig wireless display, which means you can connect a gaming PC with an HDMI cable or via WiFi to experience PC-based virtual reality on the headset.”

“The upcoming Pimax Portal is basically an Android gaming tablet with detachable controllers that allow you to use it like a Nintendo Switch. But thanks to a series of optional accessories you can use it for handheld gaming, connect it to a dock for gaming on the big screen, strap it to your face for a virtual reality experience, or even turn the small tablet into a slightly larger handheld with an optional Portal XL dock.”

As soon as the Kickstarter campaign launches, we will keep you up to speed as always. In the meantime, you can jump over to the project holding page via the link below, to register your interest and be notified when the campaign starts, allowing you to be one of the first backers and bag the limited time promotional price.

Source : Liliputing : Kickstarter : Reddit





