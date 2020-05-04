Hardkernel the creators of the ODROID-Go Advance Linux handheld game console have announced the imminent availability of a new batch of gaming consoles complete with hardware updates. The small pocket -sized gaming device is equipped with a 3.5 inch display and powered by a quad-core ARM Cortex-A35 processor and has been specifically designed to play emulated classic console games.

The new updated ODROID-Go Advance pocket gaming system is expected to start shipping on May 25th 2020 with hardware updates taking the form of :

– 802.11n WiFi (the previous model didn’t include WiFi out of the box)

– USB Type-C port (for power and/or data)

– L2 and R2 shoulder buttons (the previous model only had L1 and LR)

– Two color options: “Clear White” and “Aura Black”

Specifications of the Linux gaming system include :

– Processor CPU : RockChip RK3326(Quad-Core ARM Cortex-A35 1.3GHz)

– GPU : Mali-G31 Dvalin

– Memory 1GB (DDR3L 786Mhz, 32 Bits bus width)

– Storage SPI Flash(16Mbytes Boot), Micro SD Card slot(UHS-1 Capable interface)

– Display 3.5inch 320×480 TFT LCD (ILI9488, MIPI interface)

– Audio Earphone Jack, 0.5Watt 8Ω Mono

– Battery Li-Polymer 3.7V/3000mAh, Up to 10 hours of continuous game playing time

– DC Jack 5V input, 2.5mm diameter

– DC plug: A USB charging cable is included in the package. External I/O

– USB 2.0 Host x 1, 10Pin port(I2C, GPIO, IRQ at 3.3Volt)

– Input Buttons F1, F2, F3, F4, F5, F6, A, B, X, Y, Direction Pad, Left Shoulder, Right Shoulder, Analog joystick

– Power consumption Game emulation mode: 250 ~ 500mA (depends on backlit brightness and type of game emulations),

– Power off mode: <1mA

Source : Liliputing

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals