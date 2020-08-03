Aya Neo handheld gaming PC prototypes teased

After unveiling their new Aya Neo handheld gaming PC earlier this year, the handheld games console has now progressed to its prototyping stage and more details together with a few images have been shared by its creators.

To recap the Aya Neo handheld gaming PC is fitted with a 7 inch IPS LCD display offering users a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels and 10 point multi-touch technology. The Aya Neo is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 6-core/6-thread processor supported by AMD Radeon Vega 6 graphics and RAM 16GB DDR4-4266 LPDDR4X. Storage is provided by a fairly substantial 512GB PCIe NVMe drive.

Other features of the Aya Neo include integrated game controllers, accelerometer, support for wireless 6 and a rechargeable 47 Whr battery. As soon more details are announced regarding pricing and availability we will keep you up to speed as always in the meantime follow the links below for more details over on the official Facebook Aya Neo group.

Source : The Phawx : TweakTown : Aya Handheld Facebook : Liliputing

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals