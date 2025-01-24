MSI CLAW 2 Lunar Lake Upgrade Review : Next-Level Gaming in the Palm of Your Hand

The MSI Claw 2, officially branded as the MSI Claw 7 AI Plus, represents a significant step in the evolution of handheld gaming devices. While retaining core features such as a 7-inch 1080p display and a 53Wh battery from its predecessor, the Claw 2 introduces a more powerful processor, enhanced graphics, and user-focused improvements that elevate the gaming experience to new heights.

Whether you’re a casual gamer looking for a reliable companion on the go or a competitive player seeking precision and power, the MSI Claw 2 seems to have something for everyone. From its sleek ergonomic design to its impressive performance capabilities, this device is designed to meet the demands of modern gamers. But what exactly makes it stand out in an increasingly crowded market? ETA PRIME provides an depth review revealing all.

MSI Claw 7 AI Plus

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The MSI Claw 2 features significant upgrades, including an Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor, Arc 140V GPU, 32GB LPDDR5 RAM, and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, making sure powerful performance for modern gaming.

Ergonomic improvements, such as reshaped buttons, a redesigned palm rest, hall-based analog sticks, and an upgraded D-pad, enhance comfort and precision during gameplay.

The 7-inch 1080p IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate and VRR support delivers smooth and crisp visuals, while adjustable TDP settings optimize battery life for different gaming scenarios.

Enhanced software features, including performance profiles, button remapping, gyro controls, and macro key support, provide a customizable and immersive gaming experience.

Limitations include restricted TDP control, limited Linux compatibility, and a 53Wh battery that may feel insufficient compared to larger models like the MSI Claw 8 AI Plus.

Refined Design and Ergonomics

The MSI Claw 2 incorporates thoughtful design updates aimed at enhancing comfort and usability for gamers. Key improvements include reshaped buttons and a redesigned rear palm rest, making sure a more ergonomic grip during extended gaming sessions. The addition of hall-based analog sticks and triggers provides smoother, more precise inputs, while the upgraded D-pad significantly improves accuracy, especially for genres like fighting games. These refinements make the device more accessible and enjoyable for both casual players and competitive gamers who demand precision and comfort.

The device’s overall build quality reflects MSI’s focus on durability and portability. Its compact design ensures that it remains lightweight and easy to carry, making it an ideal companion for gaming on the go. These design enhancements demonstrate MSI’s commitment to addressing user feedback and delivering a product that prioritizes both functionality and user satisfaction.

Powerful Hardware Upgrades

At the heart of the MSI Claw 2 lies the Intel Core Ultra 7 258V processor, which features 8 cores and 8 threads with a maximum clock speed of 4.8 GHz. This is paired with the Arc 140V integrated GPU, boasting 8 Xe2 cores capable of reaching up to 1950 MHz. Together, these components deliver a significant boost in performance, allowing the device to handle demanding AAA titles with ease. Supporting this powerful hardware is 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM running at 8533 MHz and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, making sure fast load times and seamless multitasking.

For connectivity, the Claw 2 offers a comprehensive range of options:

Dual USB4 ports for high-speed data transfer and external device support

Wi-Fi 6E for faster and more reliable wireless connections

Bluetooth 5.3 for seamless pairing with peripherals

A 3.5mm audio jack for traditional wired headphones

These features ensure compatibility with modern gaming accessories and provide flexibility for various setups, whether at home or on the move.

MSI CLAW 2 Lunar Lake Upgrade Arrives

Find more information on handheld games consoles by browsing our extensive range of articles, guides and tutorials.

Display and Battery Performance

The MSI Claw 2 retains its 7-inch 1080p IPS display, which continues to be a standout feature. With a 120Hz refresh rate and Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support, the display delivers smooth and crisp visuals, whether you’re navigating fast-paced action games or exploring richly detailed open-world environments. The screen’s vibrant colors and sharp resolution enhance the overall gaming experience, making it a pleasure to use for extended periods.

Battery performance is managed by a 53Wh unit, which is complemented by adjustable Thermal Design Power (TDP) settings. These settings allow users to balance performance and energy efficiency based on their gaming needs:

At a 30W TDP, the device provides approximately 1 hour of gameplay for graphically intensive titles.

For less demanding indie games, reducing the TDP to 5W can extend battery life to nearly 8 hours.

While the battery life is sufficient for most scenarios, it may feel limiting compared to larger models like the MSI Claw 8 AI Plus, which features an 80Wh battery. Nonetheless, the adjustable TDP settings offer flexibility, allowing users to optimize the device for either performance or longevity.

Gaming Performance

The MSI Claw 2 excels in delivering smooth gameplay across a wide range of modern AAA titles. Games such as *Cyberpunk 2077* and *Spider-Man: Miles Morales* run at 1080p medium settings with consistent frame rates, showcasing the device’s robust performance capabilities. Benchmark tests place the Claw 2 ahead of competitors like the Ryzen Z1 Extreme, further solidifying its position as a leader in the handheld gaming market.

The inclusion of adjustable TDP settings (8W, 17W, 30W) allows users to tailor the device’s performance to their specific needs. Whether you prioritize maximum power for demanding games or extended battery life for casual play, the Claw 2 offers the flexibility to adapt to different gaming scenarios. This versatility ensures that the device caters to a wide range of gaming preferences, making it a reliable choice for both hardcore and casual gamers.

Enhanced Software and Features

The updated Center M software is a key highlight of the MSI Claw 2, offering seamless integration with Microsoft’s Game Bar for streamlined game management and system customization. This software provides a range of features designed to enhance the gaming experience:

Performance profile creation for optimizing settings based on specific games

Button remapping to suit individual playstyles

Real-time system monitoring for tracking performance metrics

Additionally, the inclusion of gyro controls and macro key support adds a layer of precision and flexibility, making the Claw 2 a versatile tool for immersive gaming. These software enhancements transform the device into a comprehensive platform for personalized gaming experiences, making sure that it meets the diverse needs of its users.

Limitations to Consider

Despite its many strengths, the MSI Claw 2 has a few limitations that potential buyers should consider. The absence of a full TDP control slider restricts finer power management adjustments, which may disappoint users seeking precise customization. Additionally, Linux compatibility is limited at launch, potentially alienating a segment of tech-savvy gamers who prefer open source platforms. Lastly, while the 53Wh battery is adequate for most use cases, it falls short when compared to the larger battery offered by the MSI Claw 8 AI Plus, which provides extended playtime for those who prioritize longevity.

A Balanced Choice for Handheld Gaming

The MSI Claw 2 strikes an impressive balance between power and portability, making it an excellent choice for handheld gaming enthusiasts. Its upgraded hardware, ergonomic design, and robust software integration deliver a superior gaming experience that caters to a wide range of preferences. While its battery life and limited Linux support may be drawbacks for some, the Claw 2’s overall performance and flexibility make it a strong contender in the handheld gaming market. For gamers who demand high performance and adaptability on the go, the MSI Claw 2 is a compelling option worth considering.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals