KONKR Pocket Fit Elite & AYANEO DS Revealed : Features, Specs and Innovations

What if the future of handheld gaming wasn’t just about portability, but also about redefining how we interact with games? With the KONKR Pocket Fit Elite and the AYANEO DS, IO is making bold moves to reshape the handheld gaming landscape. These devices promise to deliver a unique blend of power, innovation, and affordability, targeting everyone from casual players to hardcore enthusiasts. But with so many options already crowding the market, from the Steam Deck to the ROG Ally, can these newcomers truly stand out? The answer might surprise you.

In this disclosure, ETA Prime unpack what makes the Pocket Fit Elite and AYANEO DS more than just another set of handhelds. From the dual-screen ingenuity of the AYANEO DS to the performance-focused upgrades of the Pocket Fit Elite, these devices bring fresh ideas to the table. But are they worth your attention, or your wallet? We’ll explore the key features, compare them to their competitors, and consider how they might fit into your gaming lifestyle. Whether you’re chasing innovative tech or simply looking for a portable gaming companion, these devices could change the way you play. Sometimes, innovation isn’t just about what’s new, it’s about what’s next.

New Handhelds Sept 2025

Conquer Pocket Fit: Affordable Android Gaming

The Conquer Pocket Fit is part of IO’s new “Conquer” sub-brand, focusing on delivering budget-friendly handheld gaming solutions. Designed with casual gamers and emulation enthusiasts in mind, this Android-based device is powered by the Snapdragon G3 Gen 3 processor, making sure reliable performance for a variety of gaming needs. Its 6-inch IPS display offers a resolution of 1920×1080 and a 144Hz refresh rate, providing smooth and visually crisp gameplay.

Key features of the Pocket Fit include:

Trigger locks and programmable macro keys for customizable controls.

and programmable macro keys for customizable controls. Expandable storage via a microSD card slot , allowing you to store more games and media.

, allowing you to store more games and media. An 8,000 mAh battery designed for extended gaming sessions without frequent recharging.

Starting at $329, the Pocket Fit is available in multiple configurations, allowing users to choose the RAM and storage options that best suit their needs. For gamers seeking a portable and affordable gaming solution, this device is a strong contender in the Android gaming space.

Conquer Pocket Fit Elite: Enhanced Performance

For those who demand more power, the Conquer Pocket Fit Elite offers upgraded hardware while maintaining affordability. Equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, this model is built to handle more demanding Android games and advanced emulation tasks. While it retains the same 6-inch display and 8,000 mAh battery as the standard Pocket Fit, the Elite version delivers a noticeable boost in processing power.

Priced at $399, the Pocket Fit Elite strikes a balance between performance and cost, making it an excellent choice for gamers who want enhanced capabilities without exceeding their budget. Its combination of affordability and power positions it as a versatile option for both casual and dedicated gamers.

Pocket Fit Elite and AYANEO DS

AYANEO Pocket DS: Dual-Screen Innovation

The AYANEO Pocket DS stands out with its innovative dual-screen design and retro-inspired aesthetics. The top screen is a 7-inch OLED display with a 1080p resolution, a 165Hz refresh rate, and 800 nits of brightness, delivering vibrant visuals and smooth gameplay. The bottom screen, a 5-inch IPS display with a 4:3 aspect ratio, is optimized for touch-based controls and additional functionality, enhancing the overall gaming experience.

Powered by the Snapdragon G3X Gen 2 processor, the Pocket DS is designed for high-performance gaming and features active cooling to maintain consistent performance during extended sessions. Additional highlights include:

Hall effect triggers for precise and responsive input.

for precise and responsive input. Dual stereo speakers for immersive audio quality.

The revamped iSpace DS interface, offering enhanced usability and customization options.

With pricing ranging from $399 to $759, depending on the chosen RAM and storage configuration, the Pocket DS is ideal for gamers who value innovation and a unique gaming experience. Its dual-screen setup and retro-inspired design make it a standout option in the handheld gaming market.

Conquer Fit: A Promising x86 Handheld

IO has also teased the Conquer Fit, an x86 handheld designed to cater to PC gaming enthusiasts and high-end emulation needs. While specific details remain limited, the device is expected to feature a 7-inch display and an 80Wh battery, promising robust performance and extended battery life. Although pricing and CPU specifications have not yet been disclosed, the Conquer Fit is positioned as a potential competitor to established devices like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally.

This device could serve as a bridge between Android-based handhelds and x86 platforms, offering gamers a versatile option that combines portability with the power needed for PC gaming. Its release is highly anticipated, as it may redefine what gamers can expect from x86 handhelds.

How Do These Devices Compare?

IO’s latest handhelds cater to different segments of the gaming market, each offering unique advantages. Here’s how they compare:

Android-based devices like the Pocket Fit and Pocket DS prioritize portability, affordability, and ease of use. They are ideal for casual gamers and emulation enthusiasts who want a lightweight and user-friendly gaming experience.

like the Pocket Fit and Pocket DS prioritize portability, affordability, and ease of use. They are ideal for casual gamers and emulation enthusiasts who want a lightweight and user-friendly gaming experience. x86 devices, such as the Steam Deck, ROG Ally, and the upcoming Conquer Fit, focus on delivering high performance for PC gaming and resource-intensive emulation. These devices are better suited for gamers who prioritize power and versatility over portability.

The Conquer Fit, once released, could serve as a middle ground, offering the performance of x86 platforms while maintaining some of the portability and affordability associated with Android-based devices.

Final Thoughts

IO’s latest lineup of handheld gaming devices offers something for everyone, from casual gamers to performance enthusiasts. The Conquer Pocket Fit and Pocket Fit Elite provide affordable and portable solutions for Android gaming and emulation, while the AYANEO Pocket DS introduces a unique dual-screen design for those seeking innovation and retro-inspired aesthetics. Meanwhile, the teased Conquer Fit has the potential to disrupt the market by offering a competitive x86 handheld option. Whether you’re looking for affordability, innovation, or high performance, these devices present compelling choices to enhance your gaming experience.

