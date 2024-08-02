ADATA SC750 USB 3.2 Gen 2 iPhone External SSD

ADATA has introduced its latest innovation, the SC750 external solid-state drive (SSD), designed to meet the growing demand for high-speed data transfer and portable storage solutions. The SC750 supports the USB 3.2 Gen 2 transmission interface, delivering impressive read/write speeds of up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s. This makes it an ideal companion for video creators, gamers, and professionals who require efficient and reliable storage on the go.

Console & iPhone External SSD

Key Takeaways USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface with read/write speeds up to 1,050/1,000 MB/s

Type-C connector for direct plug-and-play access

Compatible with iPhone 15 series, Android Type-C smartphones, macOS, Windows, and Steam Deck

Compact and lightweight design, similar to a flash drive

Available in 500 GB, 1,000 GB, and 2,000 GB capacities

Global three-year limited warranty

High-Speed Data Transfer

The SC750 external SSD is engineered to provide exceptional data transfer speeds, thanks to its USB 3.2 Gen 2 interface. With read and write speeds reaching up to 1,050 MB/s and 1,000 MB/s respectively, users can significantly reduce wait times when transferring large files. This feature is particularly beneficial for video creators who often work with high-resolution footage and need to move large files quickly and efficiently.

Plug-and-Play Convenience

One of the standout features of the SC750 is its adoption of the mainstream Type-C connector, which eliminates the need for an additional data cable. Users can directly connect the SSD to their mobile phones or tablets for instant plug-and-play access. This feature is compatible with the latest iPhone 15 series and Android Type-C smartphones, making it a versatile storage solution for a wide range of devices.

Compact and Portable Design

The SC750 inherits the sleek exterior design of ADATA’s popular SE880 model, featuring a significantly reduced form factor. About the size of a flash drive, the SC750 is easy to carry, lightweight, and does not take up much space. This makes it perfect for professionals who are always on the move, as well as for travelers who need a reliable storage solution without the bulk.

Wide Compatibility

The SC750 external SSD is designed to be compatible with various operating systems and computer platforms, including Android, macOS, and Windows. It also supports the Steam Deck handheld gaming PC, allowing gamers to back up their games and save time by eliminating the need to re-download them. This wide compatibility ensures that users can seamlessly integrate the SC750 into their existing workflows and gaming setups.

Pricing and Availability

The ADATA SC750 external SSD is now available for purchase . It comes in three different capacities to suit varying storage needs: 500 GB, 1,000 GB, and a 2,000 GB version set to launch in Q3. All models come with a global three-year limited warranty, providing users with peace of mind and reliable performance.

In conclusion, the ADATA SC750 external SSD is a catalyst in the world of portable storage. With its high-speed data transfer, plug-and-play convenience, and wide compatibility, it is an excellent choice for video creators, gamers, and professionals alike. Whether you're working on a project, backing up important files, or simply need extra storage on the go, the SC750 is designed to meet your needs with ease and efficiency.



