ECLLPSE high-speed portable SSD from $199

ECLLPSE is a new high-speed portable SSD, with a rugged design, that its creators say is “unbreakable”. Supporting the IOS file manager and offering read and write speeds up to 550MB/s the ECLLPSE portable SSD has launched via Indiegogo and is now available to back with special launch pricing.

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $199 or £150, offering a considerable discount of approximately 47% off the final retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the ECLLPSE Indiegogo campaign is successful and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2021. To learn more about the ECLLPSE project view the promotional video below.

“With up to 2TB of storage, ECLLPSE is the world’s first and only portable SSD with OTG File Manager support capabilities for seamless data backup and storage for iPhone, iPad, and other iOS devices(iOS 13 or later) using a lightning connector. ECLLPSE’s USB-C supports high-speed data transfer at up to 550MB/s and is compatible with Macs, PCs, Android devices, and digital cameras. With this small, lightweight, shockproof, and waterproof drive, you can now backup your devices anytime, anywhere.”

“Comparable to the size of a USB thumb drive, ECLLPSE is a solid-state hard drive with up to 550 MB/s transfer speed, that’s 4x faster than your typical external hard disk. It takes only 39 seconds to transfer a 20GB video to your ECLLPSE, which is 20x faster than your typical SD card.”

From travellers and gamers to businessmen to photographers and designers. ECLLPSE is for everyone. What’s important is that your ECLLPSE meets your storage needs. For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and more features, jump over to the official ECLLPSE crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

– High performance: ECLLPSE‘s built-in USB 3.1 Gen 2 interface provides read and write speeds of up to 550MB/s, conveniently backing up a large number of multimedia files.

– Small and Lightweight: Only 19g and its super tiny dimensions of 3.3′” x 0.8″ x0.5″, ECLLPSE defies conventional dimensions of SSDs. Its portable size allows you to bring it anywhere and everywhere.

– No Cable Require: Included adapters means there’s one less thing to carry around.

– Durable Design: Protected from dust and capable of withstanding water immersion between 15 cm and 1 meter for 30 minutes.

– Multi-device Compatibility: ECLLPSE comes with multiple adapters for every device imaginable, including smartphones, tablet, PC, PS4, Mac, and camera.

Source : Indiegogo

