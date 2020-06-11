MINIX 480GB SSD external storage hub

MINIX is a compact 480 GB external SSD complete with USB-C hub and a 4K 60 Hz HDMI connection, Thunderbolt 3 and USB 3.0. launched via Indiegogo the versatile USB-C hub and SSD is now available to purchase priced from $99 offering a 41% saving off the recommended retail price. Limited numbers are available and worldwide shipping is expected to take place very soon.

“Meet MINIX NEO Storage Pro, the 4-in-1 portable storage hub specifically crafted for your Apple MacBook Air/Pro. The inclusion of 480GB built-in SSD storage along with HDMI [4K @ 60Hz], Thunderbolt 3, and USB 3.0 ports will boost your daily productivity. It connects perfectly to the side of your MacBook Air/Pro, making it the ideal partner for your work desk.”

“MINIX NEO Storage Pro’s built-in 480GB SSD storage supports up to 400MB/s read and write speed making it speedy and efficient. Simply connect MINIX NEO Storage Pro to your MacBook Air/Pro and enjoy incredibly fast file transfer. Get easier access to your data quickly. MINIX NEO Storage Pro features HDMI [4K @ 60Hz], Thunderbolt 3 and USB 3.0 ports. Perfect for freelancing, perfect for pitching to clients, perfect for meetings, perfect for you. Any work necessities, all solved with one capable, stable MINIX NEO Storage Pro.”

Source : Indiegogo

