The ORICO 40Gbps M.2 smart SSD external enclosure is a high-performance storage solution, leveraging the latest advancements in Thunderbolt technology. With a maximum transmission speed of 40Gbps, this external enclosure is designed to handle a plethora of data-intensive tasks, from gaming and movie streaming to frequent data transmission jobs.

The ORICO enclosure is distinguished by its robust cooling mechanisms. It features a small built-in fan and smart chip for cooling, which work in tandem with CPU grade heat dissipation silicone grease to maintain a lower operating temperature. This strategic combination of cooling elements helps prevent overheating, thereby enhancing the performance and longevity of the device.

Early bird tier pledges are now available for the ground-breaking project from roughly $100 or £83 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 41% off the retail market price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

For users who require ample storage, the ORICO enclosure offers support for up to 8TB of memory. This makes it a versatile solution for a wide range of applications. Whether one is a professional frequently transmitting large volumes of data or a gaming enthusiast in need of high-speed performance, this enclosure caters to a broad spectrum of needs.

The device is compatible with the J20 PRO ORICO SSD, which boasts a speed of 7000m/s. This SSD leverages Changjiang Storage’s latest technology to deliver a smoother gaming experience, including improved game startup speed, scene loading speed, and game stability. Additionally, it enhances the smoothness of Clipping and PS operations. The SSDs are available in capacities of 1TB, 2TB, and 4TB, allowing users to choose according to their individual requirements.

Another noteworthy feature of the ORICO enclosure is its intelligent sleep function. This feature is activated after 10 minutes of inactivity, which helps protect data and prevent overheating and data loss. This intelligent sleep function is a testament to ORICO’s commitment to both performance and data security.

If the ORICO campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2023. To learn more about the ORICO 40Gbps M.2 smart SSD external enclosure project scan the promotional video below.

External SSD enclosure

Other articles we have written that you may find of interest on the subject of Thunderbolt connectivity:

Last but not least, the ORICO enclosure features a transparent lid. This design element allows users to easily identify the type and status of the internal hard drive without having to open the box. Moreover, it provides physical protection against dust, moisture, collisions, and other potential hazards. This not only extends the lifespan of hard drives but also reduces the risk of data loss.

The ORICO 40Gbps M.2 smart SSD external enclosure is a comprehensive storage solution that combines high-speed performance, ample storage capacity, effective cooling mechanisms, and data protection features. It is a testament to ORICO’s commitment to delivering high-quality, reliable, and user-friendly storage solutions. Whether for professional or personal use, this enclosure offers a blend of features designed to meet a wide range of data storage and transmission needs.

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and product capabilities for the 40Gbps M.2 smart SSD external enclosure, jump over to the official ORICO crowd funding campaign page by navigating to the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals