HyperRaid Thunderbolt 4 NAS smart external storage solution

If you are searching for a secure NAS storage system you might be interested in a new smart external storage system equipped with Thunderbolt 4 offering 40Gbps connectivity, 72TB of storage, 256-Bit Encryption, 7-in-1 Card Reader, DP1.4 Video Output, SSD and HDD auto backup system to name just a few.

The HyperRaid smart external storage system features a universal card reader and DisplayPort 4.1 connectivity. Early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $199 or £173 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Immense capacity, lightning speed and top-level security: this is what we need for our data storage in this digital age. HypeRAID is the answer to our storage prayers. It features smart and unprecedented solutions that facilitate usage and accessibility. HypeRAID features 8 NVMe M.2 SSD and 2 HDD in an aircraft-grade aluminum alloy enclosure. Not only does it allow us to edit, process and store data instantly at 2800MB/s Thunderbolt speed, it also cuts down the hefty price tag of usual RAID setups by 40%. “

With the assumption that the HyperRaid crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2023. To learn more about the HyperRaid external storage project checkout the promotional video below.

“Innovation comes from observation of needs; as fellow digital hoarders, we realize ensuring no data loss and easy management of data is of paramount importance as well. Thus, we have added Power Loss Protection (PLP) and a touchscreen monitor on HypeRAID to make storing data a streamlined experience. If you are a creative, HypeRAID will become your best friend, as you can directly store your data through the ports easily. “

“Powered by Thunderbolt technology, HypeRAID can achieve lightning fast transfer speeds of 40Gbps, Users can edit, process and store their data instantly and efficiently. It takes merely 4 seconds to transfer 10GB of files, which ensures seamless work efficiency without any seconds wasted. With 8 M.2 NVMe SSD slots (or 2 U.2 slots), 2 HDD slots, 6 card media reader, USB ports, and DisplayPort, HypeRAID is the perfect RAID station and 22-in-1 Dock combo. “

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the external storage, jump over to the official HyperRaid crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

