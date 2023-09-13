Thunderbolt 5 officially unveiled by Intel offering 120 Gbps

In a significant stride towards enhancing digital connectivity, today, Intel announced Thunderbolt 5 , the latest iteration of its Thunderbolt technology. This announcement was accompanied by the introduction of a prototype laptop and dock, showcasing the potential of this groundbreaking technology.

Thunderbolt 5 is set to revolutionize the digital landscape with its impressive 80 Gbps of bi-directional bandwidth. However, the innovation doesn’t stop there. With the introduction of Bandwidth Boost, Thunderbolt 5 is capable of providing up to 120 Gbps, promising an unparalleled display experience. This marks a significant leap from the current connectivity solutions, offering up to three times more bandwidth. This is a game-changer for content creators and gamers who often grapple with high bandwidth needs.

“Thunderbolt 5 will provide industry-leading performance and capability for connecting computers to monitors, docks, storage and more. Intel is excited to continue our tradition of leadership for wired connectivity solutions. Thunderbolt is now the mainstream port for connectivity on mobile PCs, and delivering the next generation of performance with Thunderbolt 5 will provide even more capability for the most demanding users,” said Jason Ziller, general manager of the Client Connectivity Division at Intel.

Thunderbolt 5 specifications

One of the key strengths of Thunderbolt 5 lies in its compatibility. Built on industry standards, including USB4 V2, it ensures seamless integration with previous versions of Thunderbolt and USB. This backward compatibility is a testament to Intel’s commitment to user convenience and interoperability.

Other articles you may find of interest on the subject of Thunderbolt connectivity :

In a move that underscores the importance of collaboration in technological advancement, Microsoft is partnering with Intel to bring the latest USB4 standard to Windows customers. This collaboration ensures that Thunderbolt 5 is fully compliant with the USB 80 Gbps standard, further enhancing its usability and reach.

The improvements Thunderbolt 5 brings over its predecessor, Thunderbolt 4, are substantial. It doubles the total bi-directional bandwidth, the PCI Express data throughput, and the bandwidth of Thunderbolt Networking. These enhancements are set to redefine the standards of digital connectivity.

At the heart of Thunderbolt 5’s performance increases is a new signaling technology, PAM-3. This innovative technology enables the delivery of these performance increases with today’s printed circuit boards, connectors, and passive cables up to 1 meter. This ensures that the benefits of Thunderbolt 5 can be harnessed without the need for a complete overhaul of existing hardware.

Intel’s Thunderbolt 5 is not just about performance; it’s also about enhancing the user experience. It aims to simplify the PC experience for users globally while providing the highest quality and performance. This balance between user-friendliness and high performance is a defining characteristic of Thunderbolt 5.

To ensure the best wired connection solution performance for the PC industry, all Thunderbolt products undergo stringent certification testing. This rigorous testing process underscores Intel’s commitment to delivering reliable and high-performing products.

Looking ahead, computers and accessories based on Intel’s Thunderbolt 5 controller, code-named “Barlow Ridge,” are expected to hit the market in 2024. This timeline gives a glimpse into the future of digital connectivity, promising a new era of speed, performance, and user experience.

Intel’s introduction of Thunderbolt 5 marks a significant milestone in the evolution of digital connectivity. With its impressive bandwidth, compatibility, and user-friendly design, it is poised to redefine the standards of digital connectivity, catering to the high bandwidth needs of today’s digital world.

Source : Intel



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals