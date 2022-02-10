TS4 Thunderbolt 4 dock has 18 ports, dual 6K monitor support and more

If you are looking to add extra connectivity to your workstation or laptop, the TS4 Thunderbolt 4 dock features 18 ports. The TS4 will be available to purchase next month and will be $360 or £325 or €325, depending on your location. The CalDigit Thunderbolt Station 4offers a wealth of connectivity and features a full size DisplayPort 1.4 connector., together with 3x Thunderbolt 4 (40 Gb/s) ports, as well as 8x USB ports, all of which offer 10 Gb/s performance.

Another outstanding feature of the Thunderbolt 4 dock is that all the USB ports, apart from 2x USB-A ports on the back of the TS4, provide offline charging. This feature allows you to easily charge your devices even when the TS4 is not connected to its host device.

If you connect the TS4 to a Windows machine, the Thunderbolt 4 dock allows you to connect a single monitor up to 8K in resolution. On Mac OS, users can connect a single 6K 60 Hz monitor. you can also connect dual monitors, and the TS4 supports dual 4K 60 Hz monitors on Windows. While Mac users equipped with Apple’s new M1 Silicon systems can connect dual 6K 60 Hz monitors if desired.

Thunderbolt 4 dock with dual monitor support

“The iconic Thunderbolt Station is back, now in its 4th iteration, featuring the classic design first introduced by CalDigit. Not only is the TS4 the most powerful dock ever created, the dock with the most ports, the dock with the highest charging capabilities, the first dock with 2.5GbE, it is the dock that will drive us into the Thunderbolt 4 generation. The TS4 offers a staggering 18 ports of connectivity, the most featured on any Thunderbolt dock ever. The purpose of a device like this is to never run out of ports, and for the majority of us, that should certainly not be the case with the TS4.”

Source : CalDigit

