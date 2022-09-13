Caseflix handcrafted dual monitor stand

If you use multiple displays on a daily basis and would would like to upgrade your desktop with a handcrafted dual monitor stand available in a number of different sizes to suit a wide variety of different monitors. You may be interested in the Caseflix double monitor stand specifically created to “take your work and workspace to the next level” say it is designers“.

The handcrafted monitor stand is available in either solid walnut or oak wood and raises your screens to provide an ergonomic working environment while providing ample desk space and storage for your other gadgets and peripherals.

“First, we’ve raised our screens to provide an ergonomic eye-level position of your screen while still allowing ample shelf space. Thanks to the raised structure, the dual monitor shelf offers an additional level of organization for storing important accessories – such as a keyboard, notebook or charging station. By creating two levels, your workspace is visually structured.

A great feeling, isn’t it? The Oakywood desk shelf takes your work ergonomically to the next level! It’s designed to last a lifetime, with an added level of organization for all your favorite accessories. Perfect for the home office and people looking for a handmade, wooden and subtle study organization.”

Dual monitor stand

“We know that a good workflow is not only incredibly important for team productivity, but also makes your work more efficient. So switching back and forth between work tools shouldn’t interrupt your workflow. That’s why the Oakywood desk shelf was designed to enable fast, seamless transitions between digital and analog devices.”

“For years, we’ve researched what inspires hard-working people. That’s why we asked many successful people about their work equipment, desks and work processes and analyzed them extensively. Go ahead, pick up your MacBook and immediately write down a checklist in your notebook without making a mess.”

Source : Caseflix

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals