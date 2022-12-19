Dockcase M.2 NVMe smart external SSD enclosure

The engineers and design team at Seesaw have returned to Kickstarter this month to launch their seventh crowd funding campaign for the Dockcase. An M.2 NVMe smart external SSD enclosure offering a capacity of 4TB as well as power loss protection and connectivity speeds of up to 10Gbps. Early bird pledges are now available for the avant-garde project from roughly $79 or £65 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 28% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Meet the new face of Dockcase Pro. Sleeker than any SSD enclosure with all-aluminum integrated design, two stylish cases are born to any style you want. It’s the perfect blend of form and function. Say goodbye to insufficient power supply, no worry about data loss or cable replacement anymore. On the basis of the data Type-C port of 1st generation product, we have added an 15W auxiliary power supply Type-C port, dual Type-C ports design stably and seamlessly connects your daily life.”

External SSD enclosure

“Solid-state drives have high power, and some mobile phones with low power Type-C port may cause the hard drive to get stuck or disconnected during file transfer. With the 15W auxiliary power supply Type-C, this situation will be greatly reduced. The power supply cable of most desktops’ front panel is too weak to provide strong power supply, and it’s generally suitable for connecting low-power devices such as keyboard and mouse. When connecting SSD high-power devices, it may not be recognized due to insufficient power supply during file transfer. With the 15W auxiliary power supply Type-C, you can transfer, collaborate and share seamlessly.”

If the Dockcase campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around February 2023. To learn more about the Dockcase external SSD enclosure project view the promotional video below.

“Newly added Power Shortage Reminder allows you to grasp the current power supply situation. If the power is lower than 15W, there will be a yellow auxiliary power supply prompt in the upper left corner, and it will turn blue after connecting to the auxiliary power supply Type-C port.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and full specifications for the external SSD enclosure, jump over to the official Dockcase crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals