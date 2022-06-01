Case X MacBook USB-C hub and 4TB external storage solution

The designers at Byrdbyte Creations have created a new laptop hub and external storage solution aptly named the Case X. Taking the form of a slim design that clips to the back of your laptop and is compatible with MacBook Pro and M1 computers. Once connected the Case X adds six USB-C ports together with up to 4 TB of storage in a slim and lightweight accessory.

“While I was at university, I realized very quickly that my MacBook Pro had very limited features. During class one day, I realized that I needed extra storage on my MacBook to use an engineering software. I ended up velcroing a hard drive to the back of my laptop and ran my software through that. A lot of my classmates showed interest in the makeshift attachment, and that’s when I realized other people were struggling with the same shortcomings of Apple products.”

If the Case X crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the Case X hub and external storage project checkout the promotional video below. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the interesting project from roughly $99 or £79 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Kareem, my brother, on the other hand, accidentally dropped his hard drive which caused all of his valuable data to disappear. That’s when he decided that a better solution should exist, and no one should ever have to endure the pain he faced when he lost 2TB of creative files that took over 2 years to get. So, my brother Kareem and I put pen to paper and started developing CASE X, an attachable MacBook Pro laptop case that expands the capabilities of your current laptop! Now, we’re turning to you, the Kickstarter community, to help bring CASE X into production. We appreciate your support!”

