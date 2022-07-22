Stream S05 5TB portable external storage

If you are interested in having access to up to 5TB of external storage from a pocket sized portable hard drive equipped with a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A interface. You might be interested in the new Stream S05 range unveiled by Silicon Power this week offering from 1 to 5TB of storage depending on your needs.

Measuring just 126.5mm x 79.8mm x 15.0mm for the 1TB and 2TB capacities or 126.5mm x 79.5mm x 23.5mm for the 4TB or 5TB capacities the external storage supports Windows 11/10/8.1/8/7/Vista/XP 64-Bit, Mac OS 10.5.x, Linux 2.6.x and is USB 3.1, USB 3.0, and USB 2.0 backwards-compatible.

5TB external storage drive

“The Stream S05 external storage will be your new favorite 2.5″ portable hard drive. Intended for everyday use, its compact and lightweight design comfortably fits in your hand for ultimate portability. Bring it with you wherever you go to back-up everything from important documents to irreplaceable memories, reliably and securely.”

“Photos, videos, songs, documents – whatever you need to back-up, the Stream S05 has space for tons of it with up to 5TB of storage capacity. Plus, a super-speed USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A interface delivers rapid transfer rates to cut the time needed for storing your files in a safe place. The Stream S05 makes back-up a snap – just drag and drop from your PC or laptop! With true Plug & Play technology, no software or driver installation is needed – your computer will automatically recognize it for instant use. And, its powered directly from the USB port, so no external power source is required either. While processing data, a convenient LED light indicates blue to signal USB 3.0 or red to signal USB 2.0.”

Stream S05 features :

Super-speed data transfer with USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A interface

Massive storage capacities available in two different sizes to cater to various needs (S05S-1TB/2TB and S05L-4TB/5TB)

LED light indicates data transfer activity and power status

Compact and lightweight design comfortably fits in hand for ultimate portability

True Plug & Play technology: no software or driver installation needed

Powered directly from the USB port: no external power source required

Includes 1 USB Type-A to Type-A cable (23 cm length)

Free SP Widget software available for download to provide powerful functions such as data backup and restore, AES 256-bit encryption, and cloud storage for efficient data management

Customization available (by request)

Stream S05 external storage specs :

Capacity: (S05S) 1 T2 TB, (S05L) 4 TB/5 TB

Dimensions: (S05S) 126.5 mm x 79.8 mm x 15.0 mm, (S05L) 126.5 mm x 79.5 mm x 23.5 mm

Weight: (S05S) 144 g, (S05L) 244 g

Material: Plastic

Color: Black

Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 1 (USB 3.1, USB 3.0, and USB 2.0 backwards-compatible)

OS Compatibility: Windows 11/10/8.1/8/7/Vista/XP 64-Bit, Mac OS 10.5.x, Linux 2.6.x

Operating Temperature: 5°C – 55°C

Storage Temperature: -40°C – 70°C

Operating Voltage: DC 5 V

Certification: CE, FCC, BSMI, UKCA, KC

Warranty: 3 years

For more information on pricing and availability for the external storage jump over to the official Silicon Power website by following the link below.

Source : Silicon Power

