PNY has this week introduced a new addition to its range of portable SSD storage in the form of its new EliteX-PRO. The USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 portable SSD storage solution offers speeds 12x faster than external HDDs, offering up to 1,600MB/s seq. read and 1,500MB/s seq. write respectively. The new portable storage is available in capacities of 500GB, 1TB, 2TB and 4TB with the new additions in the larger storage capacities.

– Capacity: 500GB, 1TB, 2TB & 4TB

– Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 2×2

– Performance: Transfer speeds of up to 1,600MB/s read and 1,500MB/s write

– Housing Material: Aluminum

– Software Included: Acronis Data Protection

– Cables Included: USB-C to USB-C & USB-C to USB-A

Portable SSD

“The PNY EliteX-PRO is ultra-portable for life-on-the go. Take your files with you wherever you go in the sleek designed durable aluminium housing that fits comfortably in the palm of your hand. Easily back up data with the included Acronis True Image Data Protection Software and experience expanded connectivity with the PNY EliteX-PRO™ portable SSD. Access your data anytime, anywhere, from a vast array of host devices with the included USB Type-C to C cable and a USB Type-C to A cable.”

“Do more in less time; easily back up and quickly transfer content with USB 3.2 Gen 2×2. The PNY EliteX-PRO portable SSD offers blazing fast transfer speeds up to 12x faster than external HDDs. Experience exceptional performance of up to 1,600MB/s seq. read and 1,500MB/s seq. write respectively, allowing for even faster transfer and storage of files on the go. Available in 500GB, 1TB, 2TB and 4TB capacities; PNY 2TB and 4TB portable SSD capacities have never been seen until now!”

Source : PNY

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals