QNAP TS-h1290FX 12 Bay 25 GbE NAS storage solution

Network attached storage manufacturer QNAP has introduced a three new NAS systems this week in the form of the TS-h1290FX-7302P-256G, TS-h1290FX-7302P-128G and TS-h1290FX-7232P-64G NAS. The new 12-bay with U.2 NVMe/ SATA all-flash, featuring ZFS-based storage and 25GbE connectivity is ideal for office environments, and offers collaborative 4K/8K video editing, and file sharing with support for QuTS hero or the QTS system depending on your preference. Watch the promotional video below to learn more about its features and functionality.

TS-h1290FX-7302P-256G NAS : AMD EPYC 7302P 16-core/32-thread processor (Burst up to 3.3 GHz) with 256 GB DDR4 ECC RDIMM (8x 32 GB; up to 1 TB RAM).

TS-h1290FX-7302P-128G NAS : AMD EPYC 7302P 16-core/32-thread processor (Burst up to 3.3 GHz) with 128 GB DDR4 ECC RDIMM (8x 16 GB; up to 1 TB RAM).

TS-h1290FX-7232P-64G NAS : AMD EPYC 7232P 8-core/16-thread processor (Burst up to 3.2 GHz) with 64 GB DDR4 ECC RDIMM (8x 8 GB; up to 1 TB RAM).

“The QNAP TS-h1290FX FEATURES DDR4 ECC RDIMM memory expandable up to 1 TB, together with 12 x hot-swappable 2.5-inch U.2 NVMe Gen 4 x4 SSD drive bays and is also compatible with PCIe Gen 3 SSDs or SATA 6 Gb/s SSDs, 4x PCIe Gen 4 x4 slots, 2x 25 GbE SFP28 SmartNIC ports, 2x 2.5GbE RJ45 LAN ports (2.5G/1G/100M), 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps) ports. The TS-h1290FX comes with the ZFS-based QuTS hero operating system to provide flexible storage management, comprehensive data protection, and optimized performance to streamline business-critical tasks.”

“To streamline workflows, the TS-h1290FX offers direct connectivity for up to 20 PC/workstations when used with QNAP’s PCIe network cards. Its fanless CPU cooler and near-silent 90 mm system fan also provide effective cooling without distracting noises, making it ideal for integrating into modern work environments.”

“Modern businesses and studios shouldn’t need to dedicate entire rooms to accommodate hot and loud servers, and that’s where the TS-h1290FX comes in. Contained within a unique tower form factor and utilizing quiet cooling is exceptional performance driven by a server-grade processor, all-flash U.2 NVMe SSD storage, and QNAP’s enterprise-grade QuTS hero operating system,” said Jason Hsu, Product Manager of QNAP, adding “the TS-h1290FX is a remarkable storage solution that provides exceptional power to deal with the modern demands of businesses and studios – including high-resolution media editing and online collaborative workflows.”

Source : QNAP

