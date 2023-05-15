Dockcase Pocket M.2 NVMe external SSD drive enclosure with smart display

If you are in the market for a new pocket storage solution capable of providing up to 2 TB of storage and a 10Gbps connection you might be interested in the new Dockcase Pocket M.2 NVMe external SSD drive enclosure. Launched by a Kickstarter the project has already raised over $60,000 thanks to over 550 backers with still 26 days remaining.

First-come, first-served early bird pledges are now available for the modern project from roughly $79 or £64 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 28% off the MSRP, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

Transfer massive files in seconds with the incredible speed of USB 3.2 Gen 2, embedded PCIe NVMe achieve soaring sequential read/write speeds of up to 1,024MB/s, transfer huge files instantly even during heavier workflows. Abnormal power failure will greatly increase the probability of SSD failure.

With Power Loss Protection, never worry about losing data due to unexpected power outages or surges. Typical 3s PLP allows data is safely stored and protected, even in the event of a power loss. Read Only Mode provides an extra layer of security by preventing accidental deletion or modification of important data. This is especially useful for sensitive information that needs to be kept secure and unaltered.

“Introducing Dockcase. Crafted with premium materials and a minimalist design, Dockcase provides a neat look that elevates any workplace. Dual data protection and live monitoring effectively safeguarding your data, the compact size allows for easy portability, making it the perfect companion for on-the-go storage needs.”

External SSD drive

“Built-in display provides real-time readouts of your data transfer speeds, storage capacity and SSD temperature,etc, giving you instant access to vital information without having to open your software. Smaller than Apple AirPods Pro the SSD drive fits into tight spaces, making it apt for use in devices such as laptops, tablets, and smartphones, where storage space is limited. It also allows you to incorporate SSDs into new and thinner devices such as Steam Deck, Ultrabook, etc.”

If the Dockcase Pocket campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the Dockcase Pocket M.2 NVMe external SSD drive project delve into the promotional video below.

“Real-time monitoring SSD health status after power on, dispel your doubts about the status of the disk. SSD temperature and USB interface voltage monitoring of Monitor Page are essential to detecting overheating issues and potential device damage, taking swift action, and prolonging the lifespan of the device.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and product specifications for the M.2 NVMe external SSD drive, jump over to the official Dockcase Pocket crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





