INVZI MagHub 3 iPad tablet stand

The engineers and designers at INVZI have launched their latest creation in the form of the MagHub 3 iPad tablet stand featuring an integrated hub with connections for USB-C Power Delivery 100W, USB-C Data 5Gb/s, Micro SD UHS-I 104MB/s, SD UHS-I 104MB/s, 2 X USB-A Data 5Gb/s, 3.5mm Audio Jack and HDMI 4K@60Hz.

The MagHub 3 tablet stand has been constructed using high-quality aluminum and features an adjustable viewing angle thanks to its hinged stand arm design. Capable of supporting a wide variety of different tablets and e-readers from the iPad Pro to the iPhone and Samsung tablets the MagHub 3 supports tablets from 5.3 inches up to 12.9 inches in size and is designed to fit most tablets on the market, including iPad Pro, iPad Air, iPad 10, Surface, Amazon Kindle, Samsung, Lenovo, ASUS, and more tablets. Early bird contribution levels are now available for the artful project from roughly $49 or £40 (depending on current exchange rates).

Are you tired of holding your tablet for hours while watching movies, playing games, or drawing? Do you want a docking station that connects all your devices and peripherals in one place? Look no further than MagHub 3, the ultimate iPad aluminum stand and docking station. MagHub 3 is designed to accommodate most tablets available in the market. From iPad Pro M2 to Surfaces, from Samsungs to Lenovos, MagHub 3 can connect them all.”

INVZI MagHub 3 tablet stand

“MagHub 3 features an 8-in-1 USB-C hub that includes a 100W PD charging port, a 10Gbps USB-C port, dual USB-A ports (5Gbps), a 4K@60Hz HDMI port, an SD/Micro SD card reader, and an Audio Jack port. This feature allows you to connect multiple devices and peripherals to your tablet with ease. MagHub 3 comes with a stable and secure holder that can be rotated to any angle, ensuring that your tablet is always in the perfect position for your needs. This feature is particularly useful when drawing, watching movies, or playing games.”

If the INVZI MagHub 3 crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the INVZI MagHub 3 iPad tablet stand project survey the promotional video below.

“With its adjustable viewing angle, MagHub 3 is the perfect iPad Pro stand for anyone who wants to customize the tablet viewing experience. Whether you’re working on a project or watching a movie, MagHub’s flexible stand allows you to position your tablet at the perfect angle for your needs.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical requirements for the iPad tablet stand, jump over to the official INVZI MagHub 3 crowd funding campaign page by investigating the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





