Google Play Games PC beta lands in more countries

Google has announced that it is rolling out the Google Play Games PC beta to more countries. The beta is launching in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore.

In order to try out these games on your PC you will need a Windows 10 device with 8GB of TAM and Intel UHD Graphics 630 or above, you will also need 10GB of storage space.

In the last few months, our Google Play Games catalog growth has been accelerating with many popular mobile titles including 1945 Air Force, Blade Idle, Cookie Run: Kingdom, and Evony: The King’s Return. All of these titles and dozens more can be played on Windows PCs via a standalone application built by Google.

Our broader goal continues to be meeting players where they are and giving them access to their games on as many devices as possible. Players participating in the beta have expressed excitement at being able to seamlessly play their favorite games across their phones, tablets, Chromebooks, and PCs. Additionally, since launching earlier this year we have made significant strides to reach even more players by reducing the minimum spec requirements to PCs running Windows 10+ with an integrated graphics card and 4+ core CPU.

You can find out more details about the new Google Play Games PC beta over at Google’s website at the link below.

Source Google, XDA



