iPad owners looking for a convenient way to view the screen of their Apple tablet might be interested in a new height adjustable magnetic iPad stand launched via Kickstarter this month. The project has already blasted past its required pledge goal thanks to over 600 backers with still 15 days remaining and provides a secure, minimalist magnetic iPad stand.

The premium iPad stand is available in a range of different styles depending on your needs and features a 6 inch height adjustment range together with 360° rotation and 180° tilt. Early bird backing offers are now available for the disruptive project from roughly $79 or £64 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 30% off the average retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“With my passion for tech and design, CharJenPro started in 2016. After designing Stingray for the SWITCHi I was hooked and kept producing unique products such as the AirFoams Pro ACTIVE Ear Tips for the AirPods Pro. Every product is thoughtfully designed to benefit the user in every way. With several design and utility PATENTS. I make sure it is done right. MagFlött Pro and MagFlött VESA Mount is the evolution of the original.”

Magnetic iPad stand

“From sketch to production, it took us 3 years to make the #1 Best Selling Magnetic Stand. Then another year to make the finalized MagFIOtt Pro protoype. It is one of my top 3 products ever made. Please enjoy the effort and time that was put into these products. Thank you for your support. The new challenge was to make sure it is stable when it is at the highest point. And most importantly the height adjustable mechanism was simple and didn’t take away too much from the original sleek design. MagFlött Pro is the evolution of the original that thousands of users love. Many prototypes have been made to be the Best Magnetic iPad Stand.qq”

With the assumption that the MagFlött Pro crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2023. To learn more about the MagFlött Pro magnetic iPad stand project appraise the promotional video below.

“For those that love the versatility of an Arm Mount, we designed a magnetic slate that attaches to any standard 100mm x 100mm or 75mm x 75mm arm mount.”

Can also be used with the Apple iPhone

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and technical attributes for the magnetic iPad stand, jump over to the official MagFlött Pro crowd funding campaign page by navigating to the link below.

