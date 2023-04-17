How to set up iCloud on your iPhone, iPad and Mac

Apple’s iCloud has been around since 2011, you can use it with your iPhone, iPad, Mac, or other Apple devices, and also through a web browser, this guide will show you how to set up iCloud for your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and other devices.

When you purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or other Apple device you can set up a new iCloud account with that device or you can use an existing one. When you set up your new device you will automatically get 5GB of storage for free. Apple also offers a range of paid storage plans with it calls iCloud+

How do I set up iCloud on my new Apple device?

To set up an iCloud account you will need to create an Apple ID on your device when you set up this account you will be given the option to set up an iCloud email address.

To do this go to the Settings App on your iPhone or iPad then select Sign into your iPhone or iPad, you will then be asked to select Sign In or Don’t have an Apple ID or forgot it.

Select Don’t have an Apple ID or forgot it and then select Create Apple ID. Then you will be based to input your First name and last name and enter your date of birth. Once this is done press next and you will be asked to put in your email address.

Now select Don’t have an email address and Apple will then set up an iCloud email address based on your name. This is the email that you will use for all of your iCloud features on your Apple devices. If you have inadvertently forgotten your Apple account login details you may be interested in our quick guide on how to find Apple ID logins which also provides details on how you can ask Apple to remind you using their automated online form.

How do I upgrade from iCloud to iCloud+

Apple’s iCloud comes with 5GB of free storage, it also offers iCloud+ which is available for a monthly fee, there are three plans to choose from iCloud+ with 50GB, iCloud+ with 200GB, and iCloud+ with 2TB.

To upgrade to one of these plans on your iPhone or iPad go to Settings > ‘Your Name‘ > iCloud > Manage Storage. You can then choose one of the various plans available.

In the USA the 50GB plan will cost $0.99 a month, the 200GB plan will cost $2.99 a month and the 2TB plan costs $9.99 a month. You can then select which one suits your storage needs for the monthly fee.

If you are a subscriber to one of the Apple One plans for things like Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple TV, and more, these plans automatically come with iCloud+ built-in.

The individual plan comes with Apple Music, TV+, Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage, the Family plan comes with Music, TV+m Arcade and 200GB of iCloud storage and the Premier plan has Music, TV+, Arcade, News+, Fitness+ and 2TB of iCloud storage. You can find out more details about these plans over at Apple’s website.

What can I use iCloud for?

You can use iCloud to store files, backup your devices, backup your photos, and much more, you can then access these backed-up files on all of your Apple devices. Apple also lets you access your iCloud account from the web, this can be done from iCloud.com.

The iCloud.com website gives you full access to your Mail, Contacts, Calendar, Photos, and iCloud Drive where your files are stored. Plus Notes, Reminder, the Find My app, and also things like Pages, Numbers, Keynote, and more. This means that you can always access all of your photos, files, email, documents, and much more from basically any device. You can find out more details about how to set up iCloud for your devices over at Apple’s website.

We hope that you find this guide useful and hope that it helps you get the most out of Apple’s iCloud, if you have any questions, please leave a comment below.

Image Credit: James Yarema







Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals