Apple Music now features 100 million songs

Apple launched iTunes 21 years ago together with the original iPod and since then has change the face of portable devices and online services. Today Apple announced its Apple Music streaming service now offers users over 100 million songs to choose from. Enabling you to “explore genres you never knew existed and find your new favorite artist in places you would never expect.”

“One hundred million songs — it’s a number that will continue to grow and exponentially multiply. But it’s more than just a number, representing something much more significant — the tectonic shift in the business of music making and distribution over these past two decades. Back in the 1960s, only 5,000 new albums were released each year.”

Apple Music

“Today, anywhere in the world, in 167 countries and regions on Apple Music, any artist of any description can write and record a song and release it globally. Every day, over 20,000 singers and songwriters are delivering new songs to Apple Music — songs that make our catalog even better than it was the day before. One hundred million songs is evidence of a more democratic space, where anyone, even a new artist making music out of their bedroom, can have the next big hit.

We also know that it’s more important than ever that we are elevating artists’ voices and providing opportunities for them to tell their own stories and contextualize their music. It is no longer enough to just connect artists and fans, it’s about making those connections deeper and more meaningful. And just one of the many ways we are helping to provide context is through the new Apple Music Today series, where we’ll be picking a new song every day and diving into its history, because we know that each of the 100 million songs in our catalog has its own story.”

Source : Apple



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals