iPhone MagSafe magnetic external SSD PD20M

Team Group is set to release a new portable storage device that promises to make life easier for those who are always on the move. The PD20M Magnetic External SSD, which will be available in March, is designed to work effortlessly with mobile devices, thanks to its MagSafe compatibility. This means you can attach the SSD to your iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max without any hassle, and it will stay securely in place, even if it encounters a force of over 0.8 kg.

The PD20M is not just about its magnetic feature; it’s also incredibly light and slim. Weighing only 40 grams and with a thickness of just 0.82 cm, it won’t be a burden to carry around. Despite its small size, it offers a significant increase in storage capacity, allowing you to carry more data without the bulk.

When it comes to performance, the PD20M stands out with its USB Type-C interface, which is becoming increasingly common in today’s devices. It offers a fast data transfer rate of up to 10 Gbps, which means you can manage your files quickly and efficiently, saving you valuable time.

iPhone SSD MagSafe compatible

Team Group is known for its dedication to innovation in storage technology, and the PD20M is a testament to that. The company has a reputation for creating products that are both advanced and user-friendly, catering to the demands of consumers who are well-versed in technology.

As the launch date in March approaches, keep an eye on Team Group’s official website and social media for more information. The PD20M Magnetic External SSD is set to offer a new level of convenience and efficiency in portable storage, all in a design that is both stylish and easy to use.



