GPD Win 5 Next-Gen Handheld Games Console First Look Review

What if you could carry the power of a high-end gaming PC in your pocket? The GPD Win 5, the latest contender in the handheld gaming market, promises to do just that. With its AMD Ryzen AI Max APU and Radeon RDNA 3.5 GPU, this device isn’t just another portable console, it’s a bold attempt to redefine what handheld gaming can achieve. But does it truly deliver on its ambitious claims of blending portability, performance, and versatility? In a world where handheld devices often compromise power for size, the GPD Win 5 dares to challenge the status quo, offering specs that rival even some desktop setups.

In this first look, ETA Prime explores what makes the GPD Win 5 stand out in an increasingly crowded field. From its 7-inch 120Hz display to its innovative detachable battery system, this device is packed with features designed to cater to both hardcore gamers and productivity enthusiasts. But specs alone don’t tell the full story, how does it feel in your hands? Can it handle the latest AAA titles without breaking a sweat? And most importantly, is it worth the investment? Join us as we unpack the GPD Win 5’s strengths, quirks, and potential pitfalls, offering insights that will help you decide if this is the handheld console you’ve been waiting for.

GPD Win 5 Overview

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The GPD Win 5 is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI Max APU and Radeon RDNA 3.5 GPU, offering high performance with configurations up to 16 cores and 32 threads, and 32 compute units for smooth gaming and multitasking.

It features a 7-inch 1080p display with a 120Hz refresh rate, ergonomic design, and customizable controls, making sure an immersive and comfortable gaming experience.

The device includes an 80Wh detachable battery, providing up to 8+ hours of low-power gaming and flexibility for extended sessions with an optional extension cable.

Storage options include up to 4TB SSD with microSD support, alongside robust connectivity such as USB 4, USB-C, and external GPU compatibility for enhanced versatility.

Running Windows OS with optional Steam OS installation, it offers additional usability features like a fingerprint sensor, touchscreen, and optical mouse, making it suitable for both gaming and productivity tasks.

Key Features and Specifications

The GPD Win 5 is packed with advanced features that set it apart from other handheld gaming devices. Its specifications are designed to deliver a seamless gaming and multitasking experience:

Processor: AMD Ryzen AI Max APU with configurations up to 16 cores and 32 threads

AMD Ryzen AI Max APU with configurations up to 16 cores and 32 threads Graphics: Radeon RDNA 3.5 GPU featuring 32 compute units

Radeon RDNA 3.5 GPU featuring 32 compute units Display: 7-inch 1080p screen with a 120Hz refresh rate

7-inch 1080p screen with a 120Hz refresh rate Battery: Detachable 80Wh battery for extended flexibility

Detachable 80Wh battery for extended flexibility Storage: Up to 4TB SSD with microSD card support

Up to 4TB SSD with microSD card support Connectivity: USB 4, USB-C, USB 3.2, and external GPU compatibility

USB 4, USB-C, USB 3.2, and external GPU compatibility Operating System: Windows OS with optional Steam OS installation

These features collectively ensure that the GPD Win 5 is not only a powerful gaming device but also a versatile tool for productivity and entertainment.

Performance: A Blend of Power and Efficiency

At the heart of the GPD Win 5 lies the AMD Ryzen AI Max APU, available in two configurations:

395 Variant: 16 cores and 32 threads for maximum performance

16 cores and 32 threads for maximum performance 385 Variant: 8 cores and 16 threads for balanced efficiency

The Radeon 8050SI GPU, built on RDNA 3.5 architecture, complements the APU with 32 compute units, making sure smooth gameplay across a wide range of titles. From graphically demanding AAA games to indie favorites, the GPD Win 5 delivers consistent performance.

The device also features adjustable TDP settings ranging from 10W to 45W, allowing users to prioritize either performance or power efficiency. Benchmark tests reveal that the GPD Win 5 outperforms many competitors in its class, making it a reliable choice for gamers who demand high performance in a portable form factor.

GPD Win 5 Review : AMD Ryzen AI Max APU

Display and Ergonomics: Designed for Immersion

The 7-inch 1080p display with a 120Hz variable refresh rate is a highlight of the GPD Win 5. This screen provides sharp visuals and fluid motion, enhancing the gaming experience whether you’re exploring detailed open-world environments or engaging in fast-paced action.

The ergonomic design ensures comfort during extended use. Weighing 1,300 grams (including the battery), the device features rounded edges, palm rests, and a lightweight build. The inclusion of hall-based analog sticks, trigger locks, and a Vita-inspired D-pad offers precise control, making the GPD Win 5 intuitive and enjoyable to use.

Battery System: Customizable and Long-Lasting

Battery life is a critical consideration for handheld devices, and the GPD Win 5 addresses this with its 80Wh detachable battery. This design not only extends the device’s lifespan but also allows users to customize their setup. For a lighter configuration, the battery can be detached and replaced with an optional extension cable. Battery performance varies based on usage:

Low-power gaming: Up to 8+ hours of gameplay

Up to 8+ hours of gameplay Maximum TDP settings: Approximately 1 hour of intensive use

The included 180W charger supports simultaneous charging and operation, making sure uninterrupted gameplay even during extended sessions.

Storage and Connectivity: High-Speed and Expandable

The GPD Win 5 offers ample storage options, with SSD configurations of up to 4TB and microSD card support for additional capacity. This ensures quick load times and sufficient space for even the largest game libraries. Connectivity options are equally robust, including:

USB 4 with 40Gbps data transfer speeds

USB 3.2 and USB-C ports

Mini SSD slot for additional storage

The device also supports external GPUs via USB 4, allowing desktop-level performance when docked, further enhancing its versatility.

Operating System and Usability Features

The GPD Win 5 runs Windows OS by default, providing a familiar interface for both gaming and productivity tasks. For users who prefer a Linux-based environment, Steam OS can be installed as an alternative. Additional usability features include:

Integrated fingerprint sensor: Ensures secure and quick access

Ensures secure and quick access Touchscreen: Enables intuitive navigation

Enables intuitive navigation Optical mouse: Offers precise control for productivity tasks

These features make the GPD Win 5 suitable for a wide range of applications, from gaming to professional use.

Gaming Performance: Tested Across Demanding Titles

The GPD Win 5 excels in gaming performance, delivering stable frame rates at high settings in demanding titles such as Cyberpunk 2077, Forza Horizon 5, and God of War Ragnarok. The inclusion of FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) further enhances visual quality while optimizing power consumption. This ensures a seamless and immersive gaming experience, even in graphically intensive scenarios.

Build Quality and Versatility

The GPD Win 5’s build quality reflects its premium positioning. High-quality buttons and dome switches provide responsive feedback, while the balanced weight distribution ensures a comfortable grip during extended use.

The device also offers versatile controller modes, allowing users to switch seamlessly between desktop and gaming configurations. This adaptability makes the GPD Win 5 a multifunctional tool, suitable for gaming on the go, productivity tasks, or even as a desktop replacement when docked.

Setting a New Benchmark for Handheld Gaming

The GPD Win 5 combines innovative hardware with thoughtful design and innovative features, setting a new benchmark for handheld gaming PCs. Its AMD Ryzen AI Max APU, Radeon RDNA 3.5 GPU, and 120Hz display deliver exceptional performance, while the ergonomic design and detachable battery system enhance usability.

Whether you’re a gamer seeking top-tier performance or a user in need of a versatile portable device, the GPD Win 5 offers a balanced and high-performing solution tailored to meet diverse needs.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



