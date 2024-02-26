MSI Claw handheld games console pre-orders start from £699 in the UK

Gamers in the UK eagerly anticipating the release of the MSI Claw, a new handheld gaming console will be pleased to know that preorders have opened with prices starting from $699. This device is set to transform the way we play games on the move, thanks to its powerful Intel processor and a host of impressive features. The MSI Claw is designed for those who take their gaming seriously and are looking for a top-tier portable experience.

The MSI Claw stands out as the first handheld console to feature the Intel Meteor Lake CPU, which is expected to provide exceptional performance, even for games that demand a lot from graphics. For those who want even more power, there’s a premium model available for £799, which includes an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor and a 1TB SSD, sold exclusively at Currys.

MSI Claw UK preorders

One of the key benefits of the MSI Claw is its long battery life. The device is equipped with a 53Whr battery, which is one of the best in its category, allowing gamers to enjoy extended playtimes without the hassle of constant recharging.But it’s not just about what’s inside. The MSI Claw also boasts a 7-inch Full HD touchscreen display that offers a high refresh rate and full sRGB coverage, providing stunning visuals. The console is built to last, with Hall effect joysticks and triggers that offer precise control and are designed to withstand long gaming sessions.

Another exciting feature is the integration of Intel XeSS technology, which boosts frame rates in AAA games, ensuring a fluid and immersive gaming experience. The MSI Claw is also versatile, supporting the MSI APP Player, which allows for smooth gameplay of both Windows and Android mobile games. Plus, with a Thunderbolt™ 4 port, connecting to other devices and transferring data is faster and more efficient than ever.

Handheld games console

Effective thermal management is crucial for any gaming device, and the MSI Claw addresses this with its MSI Cooler Boost Hyperflow technology. This advanced cooling system, which includes two fans and two heat pipes, keeps the console cool to the touch, even during intense gaming sessions.

Customization is also at the forefront of the MSI Claw’s design. The MSI Center M software enables gamers to tweak performance settings based on AI Engine & User scenarios, and the console features exclusive Macro keys setup, allowing for a gaming experience that’s tailored to individual preferences.

Despite its robust features, the MSI Claw manages to maintain a battery life of up to 2 hours under typical usage conditions, meaning gamers can stay engrossed in their favorite titles without worrying about their device running out of juice.

The MSI Claw is poised to become a favorite among UK gamers, with its advanced Intel processor, large battery capacity, and a suite of features that cater to the needs of gaming aficionados. Pre-orders are now open, and with its competitive pricing and impressive specifications, the MSI Claw is an opportunity for gaming enthusiasts that’s too good to miss.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals