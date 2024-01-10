MSI Claw handheld gaming PC specifications

At CES 2024 this week MSI has been showcasing its new MSI Claw handheld gaming PC, the latest innovation in handheld gaming technology, designed to bring the intensity and excitement of your favorite games to a portable format. This isn’t just a step up from previous models; it’s a unique addition to the handheld market as the portable gaming PC is powered by an Intel processor rather than the predominant AMD chips used in others.

At the heart of the MSI Claw is the synergy between the Windows 11 Home operating system and the Intel Core Ultra 7 processor 155H. This combination ensures that you’re equipped with the latest software and powerful hardware to handle demanding games and applications with ease. The device’s 7-inch FHD touch screen is a marvel, boasting a 120 Hz refresh rate and an IPS-level panel that provides stunning, smooth visuals that will keep you immersed in your virtual adventures.

The MSI Claw has been meticulously crafted to prioritize your comfort during those marathon gaming sessions. It features ergonomic Hall Effect triggers and joysticks that are not only precise but also built to last. You won’t have to worry about discomfort or wear and tear on your equipment. The 53Whr battery is designed for long playtimes, and the Cooler Boost HyperFlow technology keeps the system cool, ensuring that your gaming experience remains uninterrupted even during the most intense moments.

Claw handheld games PC

Here are some other articles you may find of interest on the subject of handheld gaming PCs :

For those who love to customize their gaming experience, the MSI Claw offers exclusive Macro Keys that simplify complex in-game actions, giving you an advantage over your opponents. The device’s connectivity is top-notch, with Thunderbolt 4 ports enabling fast data transfer and easy connections to peripherals. Managing your settings is a breeze with the MSI Center M interface, and the MSI AI Engine works behind the scenes to optimize your system for peak performance.

MSI Claw specs

The graphics capabilities of the MSI Claw are impressive, thanks to its Intel Arc integrated GPU, which supports DirectX 12.1 and other graphics standards. This ensures that you get to enjoy stunning visuals and that the device is ready for the latest games. With 16 CPU cores, the MSI Claw is adept at multitasking, allowing you to switch between games and other applications without a hitch.

The design of the MSI Claw is as striking as its performance. Customizable RGB lighting, powered by MSI’s Mystic Light technology, lets you personalize the look of your device. The dual 2-watt front-facing stereo speakers deliver immersive, high-quality audio that adds depth to every game. The device also includes a variety of ports, such as Thunderbolt 4 and a Micro SD card reader, providing ample opportunities for expansion.

Security hasn’t been overlooked, with a fingerprint sensor for quick logins, getting you into your games faster. The dock mode feature is a boon for those who like to switch between mobile and home gaming, as it boosts performance when the device is connected to power.

The MSI Claw is more than just a handheld gaming PC; it’s a comprehensive solution for gamers who demand the best in performance, customization, and convenience. With its advanced cooling system, superior sound quality, and customizable features, the MSI Claw is ready to redefine portable gaming. Keep an eye out for future updates that will continue to enhance the capabilities of this impressive device.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals