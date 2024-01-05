Apple stops signing iOS 17.2

Last month Apple released iOS 17.2.1 and now Apple has stopped signing the previous version of iOS which is iOS 17.2, this means that if you have updated your iPhone to the current version of iOS, you will no longer be able to downgrade to the previous version.

Apple does this when they release a new version of iOS that comes with some important bug fixes or security updates, this happened in iOS 17.2.1 and it makes sure that iPhone users cannot downgrade to the previous version with these issues.

Apple is currently working on iOS 17.3 which is in beta, we had the first beta of iOS 17.3 last month and the second beta earlier this week, although Apple had to pull this week’s beta as some iPhone users were experiencing a boot loop issue. A new version without the issue is expected soon.

The iOS 17.3 software update will bring a range of new features to the iPhone, this includes a new Stolen Device Protection feature which is designed to protect your device and your data if it gets stolen.

We are expecting Apple to release this iOS 17.3 software update around the end of January or possibly in early February, as soon as we get some details on a specific release date for the update, we will let you know.

If you have not installed the iOS 17.2.1 software update on your iPhone and are still running the iOS 17.2 software, then it is recommended that you update your iPhone to the latest version, you can do this by going to Settings > General > Software update on your device.

