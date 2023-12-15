Apple releases iOS 17.3 Public Beta 1

Apple recently released iOS 17.3 beta 1 to developers now they have also released iOS 17.3 Public Beta 1 to public beta testers, along with iPadOS 17.3 Public Beta 1 at the same time.

The new public betas of iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3 bring a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad, including Collabritiuve Playlists for Apple Music, Stolen Device Protection, and more.

Security is a top priority for anyone who uses a smartphone, and Apple is raising the bar with its enhanced stolen device protection. This isn’t just a small add-on, it’s a game-changer for how your iPhone’s security works when it’s in someone else’s hands. Even if someone knows your passcode, this feature adds multiple layers of security, like requiring Face ID or Touch ID for certain actions and adding delays for changes to security settings.

Music is meant to be shared, and Apple Music is bringing back its collaborative playlist feature. It’s not just about creating a playlist, it’s about building a musical community. Just tap the two-person icon in Apple Music, and you’re ready to embark on a shared musical journey with friends.”

To test out the new public betas of iOS 17.3 and iPadOS 17.3 you will need to be a member of Apple’s Public Beta Testing program, you can find out more details about this over at Apple’s website at the link below.

